World Haemophilia Day: Haemophilia is never the limitation of anyone's dreams

“Besides being a knowledge centre for better care, THPC supports our haemophilia patients for the individual self-development. We want our patients to follow their dreams, take good care of themselves, help others and contribute to society. To illustrate, developing English communication skills, this upholds our patients in exploring medical sciences, enhances abilities for their studies and work, encourages them to attend international conferences as a THPC representative, inquire new knowledge, leverage the club activities to help others and ultimately to reinforce themselves. By coordinating with organisations and the private sectors, thus, we have English learning courses, exercise activities and other learnings to bring out the individual potentiality.”, said Monthon.

Dr Apiwat Akarapattananukul, who is living with severe haemophilia A, mentioned, “I believe in the individual potential in every haemophilia patient according to their aptitude and ambition. Take me as an example, I have a dream that I want to be a doctor. Along the way in the past, people always ask - Haemophilia is an incurable bleeding disorder, doing normal activities with difficulties, are you sure you can study medicine? Now I become a doctor. Living with haemophilia taught me patience and appreciation of a great endeavour, it was the main driving force that made me stand at this point. This can be proven. If I have no congenital haemophilia, I probably did not study medicine. I would like to represent haemophilia patients to address that, believe me, haemophilia is never the limitation of anyone's dreams. And if we have to take good care of ourselves, every dream of every haemophilia patient is always possible”

John Dawber, Vice President and General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand, disclosed, “The Journey of Novo Nordisk in Haemophilia goes right the way back to the 1980s and around the same time Novo Nordisk was founded here in Thailand. Our activities with haemophilia are the development and relentless work for new medicines and new treatments. It is imperative that we have the highest quality treatments every single day to keep people alive. It is great having innovative treatments, it is great having high-quality treatments, but we need to work hard to improve access and availability to people with haemophilia”

“Therefore, we must collaborate with professional organisations, other companies, and patient organisations here in Thailand to serve the patients. And in our case, the THPC is super important to be able to collaborate, support and really empower patients with haemophilia. Our mission to work with the patient club is to ensure that no patient with haemophilia is stopped from living their dreams and doing things that people without haemophilia can also do”, said Dawber.