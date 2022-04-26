HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin collaborate with Norse Republics to reveal Scandinavia’s most stylish furniture company

The “HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin” can be enjoyed by in-house guests, outside visitors and local residents alike. For those who wish to combine the experience with a stay at The Standard, Hua Hin, a special room package has been unveiled which includes accommodation and an aperitivo evening by the pool for two people, plus invitations to The Standard’s social events and discussions, including Standard Talks, surprise moments in the park, DJs sets and cocktail parties. For more information, please visit www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/hit-the-hay.



“At The Standard, we’re on a mission to showcase the finest contemporary art and culture from around the world. Scandinavia has grown a reputation as being the home of sharp, smart furniture design, and HAY and NORSE Republics are at the forefront of this scene. Our ‘HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin’ tie-up will not only give our guests the chance to see HAY’s latest outdoor collections; it will let them interact with the company and discover what sets them apart, while also meeting like-minded people in a stunning seafront setting,” said Mai Vejjajiva Timblick, Chief Creative & Culture Officer for Standard Asia.

Founded by Mette and Rolf Hay, HAY works with top designers from all over the world to produce high-quality furniture and make it accessible to a wider audience. Each collection derives inspiration from three sources: art, architecture and fashion. The company aims to keep its finger on the pulse and reflect the needs of modern life, which blurs the boundaries between personal and professional space.

“We believe that good design makes people move, makes them feel. It’s not just a pretty look but a fully interactive, multi-sensoryuser experience. At NORSE Republics, we see ourselves not only as a leading Scandinavian home furnishing provider, but also as a creator of meaningful moments for our community. We want to embrace the power of good design and make it accessible to a larger audience” said Veekrit Palarit, Founder & Managing Director at NORSE Republics.



“With the pandemic coming to an end, the outdoor life is becoming more significant. There is no place like The Standard, Hua Hin; it is an utterly chic weekend destination that bringstogether like-minded guests from all over the world. With the splash of HAY’s newest designs, our ‘HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin’ collaboration will be a wholly unique experience,” he added.

Newly-opened in December 2021, The Standard, Hua Hin brings a cool Miami vibe to Thailand’s golden gulf coast. With 199 rooms, suites and villas, the mid-century style Lido pool and bar, a beachfront Thai izakaya restaurant and juice café, this chic seafront hotel is a haven for curious global explorers.

The Standard hotels are present in the most desirable of destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, now Hua Hin and soon Ibiza and Bangkok.

