HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin collaborate with Norse Republics to reveal Scandinavia’s most stylish furniture company

The Standard, Hua Hin, Thailand’s newest and most stylish resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, constantly strives to showcase the world’s most cutting-edge concepts and contemporary designs. In its latest creative collaboration, this avant-garde resort will join forces with HAY, the innovative Scandinavian furniture company, and NORSE Republics, Thailand’s largest Nordic design distributor, to exclusively reveal its iconic Palissade Park and Balcony Collections to lifestyle-conscious guests from all around the world.
“HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin” is much more than just a product exhibition however; running from April 29 to May 16, 2022, this will be a fully immersive, interactive outdoor experience that brings people together and provokes conversation in a meaningful way.
Guests will be invited to “Say HAY” on April 29 with an insightful “Standard Talks” session in the main courtyard, featuring moderator Rewat Chumnarn, former Editor-in-Chief of Wallpaper Thailand, and guest speakers Veekrit Palarit, Founder & Managing Director of NORSE Republics, and Jongkol Palarit, Fashion Director of Vogue Thailand.
This will be followed by a “Music & Mixology” cocktail party at the Lido Bar, The Standard’s poolside lounge, where Bangkok-based DJ Rhunrun will spin upbeat tunes, including hip hop, garage, electronica and dance beats. As day turns to night and the sun sets over Hua Hin, guests can sit back and sip cool cocktails, handcrafted by our expert mixologist. Two-hour “Designed to Dine” aperitivo evenings will be held on April 29 & 30 and May 7 & 14, priced at THB 1,500 net per person, and guests can dine in style on the Top Pool Lawn.
Every weekend at The Standard, Hua Hin will be enlivened by “Music & Mixology” events featuring a guest DJ, resident DJ and guest mixologist at the Lido Bar, which overlooks the soft sandy shore, and special surprise moments will be hosted every weekend afternoon at the main courtyard.
Throughout all 18 days, guests will able to experience HAY’s new Palissade Park and Balcony Collections. Conceived by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, the Paris-based design brothers, the Palissade Park Collection features outdoor benches and other flexible seating that is defined by its symmetry and simplicity. The Balcony Collection meanwhile, has also been crafted by the Bouroullec Brothers and comprises an assortment of chairs, tables and benches with laser-welded holes to soften the aesthetic, provide extra stability and deliver a distinctive appearance.
The “HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin” can be enjoyed by in-house guests, outside visitors and local residents alike. For those who wish to combine the experience with a stay at The Standard, Hua Hin, a special room package has been unveiled which includes accommodation and an aperitivo evening by the pool for two people, plus invitations to The Standard’s social events and discussions, including Standard Talks, surprise moments in the park, DJs sets and cocktail parties. For more information, please visit www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/hit-the-hay.
“At The Standard, we’re on a mission to showcase the finest contemporary art and culture from around the world. Scandinavia has grown a reputation as being the home of sharp, smart furniture design, and HAY and NORSE Republics are at the forefront of this scene. Our ‘HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin’ tie-up will not only give our guests the chance to see HAY’s latest outdoor collections; it will let them interact with the company and discover what sets them apart, while also meeting like-minded people in a stunning seafront setting,” said Mai Vejjajiva Timblick, Chief Creative & Culture Officer for Standard Asia.
Founded by Mette and Rolf Hay, HAY works with top designers from all over the world to produce high-quality furniture and make it accessible to a wider audience. Each collection derives inspiration from three sources: art, architecture and fashion. The company aims to keep its finger on the pulse and reflect the needs of modern life, which blurs the boundaries between personal and professional space.
“We believe that good design makes people move, makes them feel. It’s not just a pretty look but a fully interactive, multi-sensoryuser experience. At NORSE Republics, we see ourselves not only as a leading Scandinavian home furnishing provider, but also as a creator of meaningful moments for our community. We want to embrace the power of good design and make it accessible to a larger audience” said Veekrit Palarit, Founder & Managing Director at NORSE Republics.
“With the pandemic coming to an end, the outdoor life is becoming more significant. There is no place like The Standard, Hua Hin; it is an utterly chic weekend destination that bringstogether like-minded guests from all over the world. With the splash of HAY’s newest designs, our ‘HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin’ collaboration will be a wholly unique experience,” he added.
Newly-opened in December 2021, The Standard, Hua Hin brings a cool Miami vibe to Thailand’s golden gulf coast. With 199 rooms, suites and villas, the mid-century style Lido pool and bar, a beachfront Thai izakaya restaurant and juice café, this chic seafront hotel is a haven for curious global explorers.
The Standard hotels are present in the most desirable of destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, now Hua Hin and soon Ibiza and Bangkok.
Published : Apr 28, 2022
