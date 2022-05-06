Dove calls for solidarity in ending forced haircuts in schools

Two years ago, the hair rules in Thailand were changed to be more inclusive and prohibit punishments that force mandated haircuts on students. However, according to a new Dove study, conducted by YouGov (Thailand) Co., Ltd. among students, parents, women and teachers, 74% of respondents report that forced haircuts are still being used to discipline students today.

These rules and punishments can take away more than students’ hair, with the study finding that mandated haircuts had a negative impact on the self-confidence of 8 in 10 high school students. In its longstanding commitment to making beauty a source of confidence, not anxiety, Dove is calling on people across Thailand to #LetHerGrow by standing in solidarity to end forced haircuts for good.

“Dove believes that when we support the confidence of our children, their sense of self increases, and their possibilities expand. That is why we are committed to creating a future that enables our next generation to grow into the greatest version of themselves,” said Pakachat Taychaburapanone, Vice President of beauty and personal care for the Dove brand. “We are proud to be working with experts to educate and advocate for change, along with creating The Growth Fund to support a sustained effort in making a difference in the lives of young people,” Pakachat added.