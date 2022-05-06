Dove calls for solidarity in ending forced haircuts in schools

Two years ago, the hair rules in Thailand were changed to be more inclusive and prohibit punishments that force mandated haircuts on students. However, according to a new Dove study, conducted by YouGov (Thailand) Co., Ltd. among students, parents, women and teachers, 74% of respondents report that forced haircuts are still being used to discipline students today.
These rules and punishments can take away more than students’ hair, with the study finding that mandated haircuts had a negative impact on the self-confidence of 8 in 10 high school students. In its longstanding commitment to making beauty a source of confidence, not anxiety, Dove is calling on people across Thailand to #LetHerGrow by standing in solidarity to end forced haircuts for good.
“Dove believes that when we support the confidence of our children, their sense of self increases, and their possibilities expand. That is why we are committed to creating a future that enables our next generation to grow into the greatest version of themselves,” said Pakachat Taychaburapanone, Vice President of beauty and personal care for the Dove brand. “We are proud to be working with experts to educate and advocate for change, along with creating The Growth Fund to support a sustained effort in making a difference in the lives of young people,” Pakachat added.
For more than 15 years through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, Dove has been helping parents, mentors, teachers and youth leaders deliver self-esteem education that has reached more than 82 million young people globally, making it one of the largest providers of body confidence education in the world. By 2030, Dove is aiming to have helped 250 million build their positive body image.
The brand is working with the Girl Guides (Girl Scouts) Association of Thailand (GGAT) under Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enabling girls and young women to develop their fullest potential as responsible citizens of the world for over 60 years. As partners, Dove will collaborate with GGAT to make an impact for students across Thailand. In addition, the brand has teamed up with Assistant Professor Dr. Jiraporn Arunakul, an adolescent medicine specialist and founder of the Facebook Page "Take Kids with Us", to provide expert insights on this issue and the role confidence plays in childhood development.
“A forced haircut can be a traumatic experience for students with consequences lasting well beyond their school years,” said Jiraporn. “These rules and punishments can inhibit the development of confidence and self-esteem. If we want our children to grow up as confident adults in the future, we have to establish a good foundation for their confidence and self-esteem today.”
The Dove study revealed that:
In a collective effort to bring about awareness and change, parents, students and educators can pledge their support by visiting DoveLetHerGrow.com or scanning one of the many QR codes being broadcast and displayed throughout Thailand. With a force in numbers, the cumulative support will reinforce ongoing initiatives to demonstrate that now is the time to end the persistence of forced haircuts for good. Additionally, in its dedication to this cause, Dove has established The Growth Fund and has committed to directing THB 10,000,000 of support over 3 years through research, amplifying expert voices, working with schools and educators and building awareness of the impact issues like this have on the confidence and self-esteem of the next generation.
For more information, visit https://www.dovelethergrow.com/ and engage with #LetHerGrow.
