Overcome inflation with property investment innovation “Hampton Residence”

Amid the economic recession and fuel price crisis, the inflation rate reached the highest level in 13 years in March 2022, touching 5.7 per cent, pushing the prices of product and services through the roof, and affecting everyone from business owners and investors to consumers.

Siripong Srisawangweong, head of Hampton Investment Property Programme under the Origin Property Group, said that the property business has been hit hard by customers’ declining purchasing power due to the pandemic outbreak, while inflation has further driven up the cost of construction materials.

“The luxury condominium market has been stagnating since January and is likely to remain so throughout the year. Only houses and townhouses are seeing real demand from customers who are seeking their own places,” he said. “From the investors’ perspective, prospecting in the real estate market amid soaring inflation is a tricky move. In the past, investors’ earnings were mainly from renting a condo that they had bought. However, during Covid-19 the supply of new condos has been dropping while fewer people are looking to rent due to lower purchasing power caused by high inflation and the declining popularity of luxury condos.”

Siripong pointed out that because of Covid-19, people are adapting to the “new normal” way of living and working, with their focus on working from home, where a house or a townhouse could meet their needs better than a condo, which has the advantage of locating near the city centre. This phenomenon has caused many investors to stop buying luxury condos out of fear that they might be unable to find renters, or the earnings could be too small to overcome the inflation rate.

