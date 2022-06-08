Rodenstock unveils B.I.G. NORM™ Biometric Intelligent Glasses from Innovation of AI and 500,000 individual big data

Rodenstock has always developed an innovative technology for better progressive lens. The recent innovation is to manufacture biometric intelligent glass with AI which could process the wealthiest individual information ever. Rodenstock has collected personal data more than 500,000 individual biometric eye data. As a result of this, the accuracy of the biometric Intelligent glass is highly sharp with best view, comfortable looking, and vivid image at all distances.
Mr Siripong Tipmongkolsilpa, the Sales and Product Manager of Rodenstock elaborates that when you are reaching 40 years of age the eye lens gradually loses its elasticity, which is why it can no longer quickly differ between close-up and distance vision. A progressive lens is a lens that assists the actual eye lens and enables infinitely variable vision at all distances. A prerequisite for sharp vision with every glance and at all angles is the custom-fit of a progressive lens to the individual eye.
Up to now most lenses have been manufactured based on a traditional eye test, during which only four standard prescription values are determined for the calculation of the lens. When lenses are manufactured solely on the basis of these four values, standard values from the reduced eye model are used for the biometric data of the individual eye, which suit only 2% of eyes. The fact that each eye is unique is not taken into account – for example, the shape of the lens and cornea, which has an effect on how precise the lens is customised to the individual requirements of the eye.
Through the use of artificial intelligence and one of the largest biometric data pools, which includes 500,000 individual biometric eye measurements of other spectacle wearers, a new standard of lens calculation was created at Rodenstock. This new standard of lens calculation allows an AI-based biometric model of the eye to be created, even if only the traditional four standard refractive values of a spectacle wearer are available. This means that a significantly higher degree of biometric precision is possible for standard progressive lenses, which in turn now allows the manufacture of biometric lenses even without a previous measurement with the DNEye® scanner. Rodenstock calls the new AI-based lenses B.I.G. NORM™.
In addition to progressive lens with AI, Rodenstock has the best choice: Biometric lenses based on DNEye® technology. Rodenstock creates a paradigm shift in the calculation of progressive lenses by determining the unique shape and size of each eye exactly and taking this data into consideration in the manufacture.
The manufacture of lenses based on the exact eye measurement with the DNEye® scanner results in lenses which give the spectacle wearer pin-sharp vision, whereby Rodenstock determines the biometrics of the whole eye. This includes the length of the eye and several thousand data points - this is unique in the industry. Using these data records a precise, universal model is created for each individual eye. All relevant biometric data is incorporated directly into the lens production. On that basis a lens is then calculated that suits each individual person as perfectly as possible. This means that Rodenstock can determine the center of sharp vision for each individual eye. And spectacle wearers benefit from pin-sharp vision from every angle and with every glance, wherever they are looking.
The high degree of biometric precision of these lenses, based on the exact eye model of the wearer, gave Rodenstock inspiration for a new name. Rodenstock now calls these lenses: B.I.G. EXACT™.
Mr Siripong Tippayamongkolsilpa, sales and product manager of Rodenstock ,added that beside “While the precision and the advantages of the B.I.G. EXACT™ lenses – calculated on the basis of exact measurements of the DNEye® scanner – are still unrivalled, with the new B.I.G. NORM™ lenses Rodenstock can now achieve its goal of offering biometric lenses for everyone. Rodenstock starts a biometric revolution and also creates its B.I.G. VISION™ FOR ALL with standard refractive values.”
More information, search from https://www.rodenstock.com/th/th/bigprecision.html or https://www.facebook.com/RodenstockTH or any inquiries, please contact eye specialist or optical shop.
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : June 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022