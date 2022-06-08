Rodenstock unveils B.I.G. NORM™ Biometric Intelligent Glasses from Innovation of AI and 500,000 individual big data

In addition to progressive lens with AI, Rodenstock has the best choice: Biometric lenses based on DNEye® technology. Rodenstock creates a paradigm shift in the calculation of progressive lenses by determining the unique shape and size of each eye exactly and taking this data into consideration in the manufacture.

The manufacture of lenses based on the exact eye measurement with the DNEye® scanner results in lenses which give the spectacle wearer pin-sharp vision, whereby Rodenstock determines the biometrics of the whole eye. This includes the length of the eye and several thousand data points - this is unique in the industry. Using these data records a precise, universal model is created for each individual eye. All relevant biometric data is incorporated directly into the lens production. On that basis a lens is then calculated that suits each individual person as perfectly as possible. This means that Rodenstock can determine the center of sharp vision for each individual eye. And spectacle wearers benefit from pin-sharp vision from every angle and with every glance, wherever they are looking.

The high degree of biometric precision of these lenses, based on the exact eye model of the wearer, gave Rodenstock inspiration for a new name. Rodenstock now calls these lenses: B.I.G. EXACT™.

Mr Siripong Tippayamongkolsilpa, sales and product manager of Rodenstock ,added that beside “While the precision and the advantages of the B.I.G. EXACT™ lenses – calculated on the basis of exact measurements of the DNEye® scanner – are still unrivalled, with the new B.I.G. NORM™ lenses Rodenstock can now achieve its goal of offering biometric lenses for everyone. Rodenstock starts a biometric revolution and also creates its B.I.G. VISION™ FOR ALL with standard refractive values.”

