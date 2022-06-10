SWC introduces LottoFood, new plant-based prepared meals for health enthusiasts

Mr. Prachak Tangkaravakoon, Chairman of the Executive Committee of TOA Group, has recognized the importance of health and food consumption trends in Thailand and has decided to expand business by having SWC or Sherwood Corporation (Thailand) Public Company Limited, which manufactures and supplies household products under TOA Group launch a new subsidiary named LottoFood (Thailand) Company Limited to conduct business related to plant-based food by appointing Mr. Sitthirat Watcharaporn as the CEO of LottoFood.

"I have noticed that the plant-based food trend has grown steadily in Thailand over the past few years," Mr. Sitthirat mentioned about the growing popularity of plant-based food in Thailand. “This growth pattern corresponds to the consumer trends in the international market. Consequently, more plant-based items are available on the market, and Dr. Prachak Tangkaravakoon saw an opportunity to grow in this industry. This is the first time that he has decided to invest in a plant-based food business, and he has entrusted it to me to oversee and manage operations in this section of ready-to-eat plant-based meals, consisting of LottoFood Plant-Based Tonkatsu, LottoFood Plant-Based Hamburg, and LottoFood Plant-Based Sausage. The products are exceptional in terms of the great tastes, the fine selection of quality ingredients, and the manufacturing processes paying attention to detail."