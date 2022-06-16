Revealing key strategies catapulting Thai brands to greater heights and world markets: JERADA Bird’s Nest and Cae Dean Frozen Seafood lauded as Central Thailand’s rising exporters from 4th annual Young Exporter from Local to Global (YELG) workshop

Also noteworthy is the company’s role as the manufacturer of frozen seafood and seafood snacks delivered straight from the Andaman Sea to consumers under the Cae Dean brand. Multiple seafood products are available for sale: Ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook seafood, fish fillet, sashimi, and fish snacks. They key strategy in the development of these products lies in the “From Sea to Table” concept aimed at maintaining the supreme quality and freshness of food from the sea to your dining table with the potential to provide close oversight on the manufacturing quality control from upstream to downstream. For this reason, all products are guaranteed to be clean, fresh, flavorsome and unique from the rest. They also meet the EU standards on food nutrition, safety, and affordability, introducing them to the “sustainable food” system through the new Farm to Fork (F2F) strategy.

At present, our products are exported to China; however, the global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly halted shipping logistics and caused disruptions to the exportation of animal-based products. These logistical problems have also resulted in an overflow of raw bird’s nest products in our warehouse, as Chinese buyers cannot make direct purchases. Therefore, the process of exporting these products to China and marketing them is no longer an easy task. Another factor worth mentioning is we still lack relevant information on exporting products to China. In response to this challenge, our initial solution is to research international exportation and marketing protocols, which will serve as a good opportunity for small and medium entrepreneurs to have access to a range of in-depth information.

In this regard, our company was afforded the opportunity to partake in the 4th annual Yong Exporter from Local to Global (YELG) workshop organized by the New Economy Academy, Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, with the goal of learning and enhancing our knowledge. In addition, we also had access to up-to-date information on international exportation to other countries and China in particular. The workshop offered a variety of reliable information relayed by trade ambassadors and export specialists who specialize in exporting products directly to China. This wealth of information benefits business operators in terms of helping them make adjustments during the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as offers ways to deal with post-COVID-19 business operations.

The Department of International Trade Promotion also values the significance of news updates and information pertaining to the exportation of products to target countries and others that offer the new potential to entrepreneurs nationwide. The Department utilizes both skills and knowledge as a weapon to increase the level of their competitiveness in world markets and to help new small and medium entrepreneurs understand the important aspects of exportation with the goal of forming strategies, conducting businesses, performing cost accounting, setting product prices to achieve profitability, and carving out appropriate business models to avoid being disadvantaged by foreign competitors. They can also apply this knowledge to improve transportation logistics, streamline payment methods, exercise caution in the exportation process to prepare for, respond to, and make adjustments to existing risks with an eye toward reinvigorating their businesses and making them run smoothly.



