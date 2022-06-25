MedPark Hospital opens Emerging Infectious Diseases & Acute Respiratory Infection Clinic

The opening ceremony on Saturday was held at the hospital which is located on Rama IV Road in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district and was presided over by the Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, with the presence of the Department of Health Service Support’s director-general Dr Thares Krainairawiwong and Department of Disease Control’s deputy director-general Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn.

“It is a good sign that private hospitals are improving their treatment standard to cope with Covid-19 and emerging diseases,” said Kiattiphum in the opening ceremony speech. “The government is ready to cooperate with the private sector to increase the country’s readiness for infectious diseases and improve our public health standard to welcome medical tourists after Thailand is fully reopened, as well as to treat the general public with proper disease control measures, to make sure that hospitals are a truly safe place from infectious diseases.”