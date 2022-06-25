Mon, July 04, 2022

business

MedPark Hospital opens Emerging Infectious Diseases & Acute Respiratory Infection Clinic

MedPark Hospital on Saturday (June 25) opened the Emerging Infectious Diseases & Acute Respiratory Infection Clinic (EIDARIC) to provide high-quality treatment to patients with Covid-19 as well as other emerging respiratory diseases, in compliance with the government’s plan of reopening the country and making Thailand a destination for medical tourism.

The opening ceremony on Saturday was held at the hospital which is located on Rama IV Road in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district and was presided over by the Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, with the presence of the Department of Health Service Support’s director-general Dr Thares Krainairawiwong and Department of Disease Control’s deputy director-general Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn.

“It is a good sign that private hospitals are improving their treatment standard to cope with Covid-19 and emerging diseases,” said Kiattiphum in the opening ceremony speech. “The government is ready to cooperate with the private sector to increase the country’s readiness for infectious diseases and improve our public health standard to welcome medical tourists after Thailand is fully reopened, as well as to treat the general public with proper disease control measures, to make sure that hospitals are a truly safe place from infectious diseases.”

MedPark Hospital opens Emerging Infectious Diseases & Acute Respiratory Infection Clinic

MedPark Hospital opens Emerging Infectious Diseases & Acute Respiratory Infection Clinic

Medpark Hospital managing director Dr Pongpat Patanavanich said that as Thailand is easing disease control measures, hospitals are still serving as a shelter for patients and those at risk of contracting Covid-19 and future diseases. “That’s why MedPark is employing a dual system in patient treatment which separates high-risk patients from general patients,” he said. “The EIDARIC is located outside the hospital’s building and has the negative pressure setting to reduce the risk of germs spreading to ease the concerns of patients and people visiting the hospital.”

MedPark Hospital opens Emerging Infectious Diseases & Acute Respiratory Infection Clinic

Pongpat added that EIDARIC will provide one-stop services for Covid-19 and respiratory patients by specialized physicians, including a fast and accurate laboratory for RT-PCR tests and chest x-ray. “The clinic is fully air-conditioned for patient comfort and all air ducts are fitted with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters to ensure that the air from the clinic is properly filtered before releasing to the environment,” he said.

 

Krungsri Consumer boosting digital services, lending to expand reach

Published : Jul 04, 2022

PTT EV stations to start charging motorists next month

Published : Jul 03, 2022

Malaysia lifts 20-year ban on Thai rice flour exports

Published : Jul 03, 2022

MedPark and Modena signed Medical Service Agreement

Published : Jul 03, 2022

France-Thailand Business Forum: Cooperation on Transport & Mobility and BCG, as well as Decarbonisation and Smart City

Published : Jul 02, 2022

Published : June 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Ministry tells governors to control cannabis usage in their provinces

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Thailand records 1,995 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Krungsri Consumer boosting digital services, lending to expand reach

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Chadchart has lunch with road sweeper, garbage collector in Chatuchak

Published : Jul 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.