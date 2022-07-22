“Banpu NEXT” partners “Cherdchai” and “Durapower”  in big project to set up lithium-Ion battery plant in Thailand To vie for shares of EV market across Asia-Pacific in the near future

Due to become operational in early 2023, the new battery assembly plant will produce battery systems for Cherdchai’s e-Buses and to capture opportunities in the growing market for electric vehicles (EVs) across Asia-Pacific with a plan to expand its production capacity to 1 GWh by 2026.

The collaboration brings together leading names from three industries who share the vision to align their growth with business of the future and global trends, especially electrified mobility and decarbonization. The e-Bus market in Asia-Pacific was valued at around US$40 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.52% to US$84 billion by 2027*. In the meantime, growth opportunity is foreseen in the market for batteries as a core system of electric vehicles. By setting up a battery assembly plant, this collaboration will play a key role to support Thailand’s ambition to rise as an EV production hub. To be located in Nakhon Ratchasima, it will engage in lithium-Ion battery production on behalf of Durapower with world-class quality standards across battery performance and safety. Assembly will expectedly begin in early 2023. Products from this plant will be engineered to support fast charging and offer high storage capacities to maximize the driving range of Cherdchai’s e-Buses and address battery demands in all EV segments in Thailand. By 2026, the collaboration’s production capacity will be boosted to 1 GWh to support its plan to export to overseas markets across Asia-Pacific.