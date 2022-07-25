Avoid “digital assets” as pension investment, advise gurus

Meanwhile, investment gurus from Principal Asset Management Ltd and Chaloke Dot Com also agreed that digital assets are not suitable for long-term pension investment.

Nopnuanparn Pavasant, SEC’s director of financial technology promotion, said in the recent online seminar “7th Retirement Plan Symposium” that currently the SEC does not allow mutual funds and provident funds to invest in digital assets, as the commission believes digital assets have high risk.

“SEC is carefully considering regulations to allow both funds to invest in digital assets, whereas the suitable investment ratio must be set. SEC will also limit the types of eligible digital assets, as there are different types with different usages and risk levels,” she said.

Nopnuanparn added that several private companies and investors have asked SEC as to when the digital assets will be allowed as investment options. “This issue will need some time for studying and reviewing all the details. Digital assets are an innovation, and the commission must protect investors from all kinds of risks, while investors must possess a thorough understanding of each type of digital assets as well,” she said.