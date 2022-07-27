Vault Mark provides career opportunities for persons with disabilities

Kwanmanat Thammasatta, managing director of Vault Mark, said that under this MoU, people with disabilities from the Redemptorist Foundation will be invited to work with the company as customer service officers via an online channel.

“Candidates who can use computer and telephone fluently can work for Vault Mark from anywhere via video conferencing system, providing services to our customers and business partners, such as Cisco, Schneider, Bosch and Fujitsu,” she said. “The company will coordinate with the foundation to report work performance, address problems, as well as provide necessary training to people with disabilities who wish to work with us.”

Kwanmanat added that the objective of the project is to ensure that people with disabilities receive equal career opportunities as normal persons as well as to help them overcome their obstacles with the use of modern technology.

Founded in 1984 by Father Reymond Brennen, the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities has helped promote career training and opportunities for over 10,000 people with disabilities.