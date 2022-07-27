Fri, July 29, 2022

business

It’s Raining Cats & Dogs on August 25

Pet lovers are invited to the “Raining Cats & Dogs” concert on Sunday, August 25, 2022 at BCC Hall, Central Ladprao shopping centre.

This charitable music event features "Polycat", a synth pop band from the 1980s, and "Modern Dog", an alternative rock band of the 1990s.

They will join together in expressing creative ideas on the stage designed as "pet playground", where pets and music lovers can enjoy the show simultaneously.

There will also be activity booths for pet lovers at the event on the fifth floor of Central Ladprao shopping centre, starting from 7pm.

Organiser Major Development Pcl, developer of pet-friendly condominiums, said a part of the proceeds will be donated to foundations working to help stray dogs and cats.

Tickets go on sale now from 1,500 to 3,000 baht at https://www.thaiticketmajor.com/ or https://bit.ly/3PRY4Hp

Tickets of any face value can be used to get a 50,000 baht discount when buying a property of Major Development in any project.
For more information, contact Line @majordevelopment

Published : July 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

