Marriott anticipates its milestone 50th hotel opening in Thailand in 2023

Select Service Brands on the Rise

New slated openings from Courtyard by Marriott and Moxy Hotels are expected to add to the country’s existing select service portfolio. Each hotel offers distinct value for travellers with streamlined services and amenities, paired with casual, convenient dining options and warm hospitality — all at an approachable price point.

Two Courtyard by Marriott hotels located at Suvarnabhumi Airport and in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area, a well-known downtown commercial district, are anticipated to open in 2023. Courtyard by Marriott offers a sophisticated yet comfortable environment for domestic and international travellers—from savvy business travellers to leisure travellers, no matter the purpose of their trip.

The company also expects to unveil its first Moxy hotel in the country, Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong on Ratchadamri Road, bringing a playful, stylish and unconventional hotel experience to the heart of Bangkok’s lifestyle district. With more than 500 rooms, the hotel will provide a spirited, fun and affordable option for young-at-heart travellers looking to discover Bangkok’s bustling nightlife, enticing culinary experiences, and retail delights.

“Thailand offers an all-around unique travel experience—from beaches, and historical and cultural sites to exquisite dining experiences to a vibrant nightlife. Our 2023 expected openings in Thailand reflect the strong demand from both local and international travellers, to discover new and different facets of the Thai Kingdom,” added Jakob Helgen.

Marriott International’s growing presence in Thailand augments its current operation of properties across 14 brands in more than 10 destinations in the Kingdom from Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khao Lak, Koh Samui and more.



