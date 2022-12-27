EGCO divests its entire shares in Star Energy's Geothermal Power Plants in Indonesia

EGCO Group started its investment in Indonesia in 2014 through investment in SEG and SPG, owning 20% and 20.07% effective stakes in SEG Wayang Windu ("SEGWW") and SEG Salak-Darajat B.V. ("SEGSD").

SEGWW owns and operates "Wayang Windu" geothermal power plant with a total installed capacity of 227MW situated in West Java, Indonesia.

SEGSD owns and operates two geothermal power plants entitled "Salak" and "Darajat" located in West Java, Indonesia.

The "Salak" geothermal power plant has a total installed capacity of 376.8MW (Steam 180MW and Power 196.8MW). The "Darajat" geothermal power plant has a total installed capacity of 271MW (Steam 55MW and Power 216MW).

These geothermal power plants supply electricity to PT PLN (Persero), a state-owned enterprise and sole off-taker and distributor of the Indonesian power market, on a long-term take-or-pay basis.

"The decision to sell shareholding in those geothermal power plants is part of EGCO Group's strategy to rationalize the company's asset portfolio.

EGCO Group will be able to gain profit from the share disposal and strengthen its financial position to support new investment opportunities in the future, especially in renewable and clean energy projects with superior growth potential", added Thepparat.