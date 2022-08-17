One Bangkok’s CEO shares visions on 4Ds of transforming cities in Urban Land Institute event in Singapore 

As a keynote speaker under the topic of “A Developer’s Perspective on the 4Ds of Transforming Cities” (Decarbonisation, Decentralisation, Digitalisation, Disclosure) during the Urban Land Institute event at World Cities Summit 2022 in Singapore, Mr Lim Hua Tiong shared his visions among a panel of developers in development and asset management for properties from around the region.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : August 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : Aug 26, 2022