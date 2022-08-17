Fri, August 26, 2022

business

One Bangkok’s CEO shares visions on 4Ds of transforming cities in Urban Land Institute event in Singapore 

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • One Bangkok’s CEO shares visions on...

Mr Lim Hua Tiong, Chief Executive Officer – Development of One Bangkok and Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Vietnam, recently shared his visions for One Bangkok, Thailand’s largest integrated development in central business district.

As a keynote speaker under the topic of “A Developer’s Perspective on the 4Ds of Transforming Cities” (Decarbonisation, Decentralisation, Digitalisation, Disclosure) during the Urban Land Institute event at World Cities Summit 2022 in Singapore, Mr Lim Hua Tiong shared his visions among a panel of developers in development and asset management for properties from around the region. 

One Bangkok’s CEO shares visions on 4Ds of transforming cities in Urban Land Institute event in Singapore 

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Published : August 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.