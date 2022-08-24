Thais in the Netherlands attend the Exquisite Thai Fabrics Event at the Thailand Pavilion, at the EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere
The Royal Thai Embassy in the Hague, together with the Department of Agricultural Extension and the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, have collaboratively organized the Exquisite Thai Fabrics Event on August 13, 2022 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Thailand Pavilion at the International Horticultural Expo (EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere).
The event aims to support the royal intention of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother in conserving traditional Thai textiles and promoting silk weaving careers for Thai people, said Mr. Kemkaeng Yutidhammadamrong, Director-General of the Department of Agricultural Extension.
This event also aims at celebrating the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's 90th Birthday Anniversary on August 12, 2022. Thai people in the Netherlands and nearby countries, as well as those with a plan to visit the EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere are kindly invited to wear traditional Thai textiles, when attending the event.
Director-General of the Department of Agricultural Extension also said that the event features a variety of activities to promote and publicize silk and mulberry products of Thailand with a premium quality and certified standards, namely the Commemoration Exhibition, a fashion show of traditional Thai textiles, a demonstration on silk production process, a photography activity with traditional Thai costumes at Sala Thai, video presentations on various topics, including the Queen of Silk, indigo dyeing, weaving of Praewa Kalasin Silk and a demonstration of silk-making workshop.
In addition, the Department of Agricultural Extension and the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture have collaboratively arranged an exhibition to dissimilate the traditional knowledge on Thai silk and mulberry products during the Thailand Week event. The exhibition comprises 4 zones of mulberry and silk products to demonstrate the development under the BCG Model and value addition through product standards, namely 1) natural dyed silk threads that are environmental-friendly 2) value added products from mulberry and silk, including mulberry leaf tea, mulberry juice, silk protein cosmetics hygienic mask from silk filament sheet, coffee filters from silk filament sheet, and silk filament sheet 3) 4 types of royally bestowed Peacock Brand silk (gold, silver, blue and green), Isaan Thai silk and silk cocoons, and 4) silk registered as a Geographical Indication (GI), including Chonnabot Mudmee Silk (Khon Kaen Province), Yok Dok Lamphun Silk (Lamphun Province), Mudmee Sin Tin Daeng Silk (Buriram Province), Kalasin Praewa Silk (Kalasin Province), Chok Mae Chaem Silk (Chiang Mai Province), and silk products, such as silk bags, silk shoes and silk blankets.
Director-General of the Department of Agricultural Extension added that tourists visiting the event have been fascinated with the demonstration of Thai arts and culture through unitedly dressing in Thai costumes and Thai silk by Thai people in the Netherlands who participated in the International Horticultural Expo (EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere). Apart from these activities, those who are interested can follow the updates on other interesting activities at the Thailand Pavilion on the Facebook of Department of Agricultural Extension and at https://www.thailandfloriade2022.com. This event will be available until October 9, 2022. Currently, the Thailand Pavilion has attracted more than 219,651 visitors (as of August 12, 2022).