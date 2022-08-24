Thais in the Netherlands attend the Exquisite Thai Fabrics Event at the Thailand Pavilion, at the EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere

The event aims to support the royal intention of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother in conserving traditional Thai textiles and promoting silk weaving careers for Thai people, said Mr. Kemkaeng Yutidhammadamrong, Director-General of the Department of Agricultural Extension.

This event also aims at celebrating the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's 90th Birthday Anniversary on August 12, 2022. Thai people in the Netherlands and nearby countries, as well as those with a plan to visit the EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere are kindly invited to wear traditional Thai textiles, when attending the event.

Director-General of the Department of Agricultural Extension also said that the event features a variety of activities to promote and publicize silk and mulberry products of Thailand with a premium quality and certified standards, namely the Commemoration Exhibition, a fashion show of traditional Thai textiles, a demonstration on silk production process, a photography activity with traditional Thai costumes at Sala Thai, video presentations on various topics, including the Queen of Silk, indigo dyeing, weaving of Praewa Kalasin Silk and a demonstration of silk-making workshop.