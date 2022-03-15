Thailand must accelerate to low-carbon economy to tap climate finance riches: Minister

He said all sectors need to speed up the transition to low-carbon to attract investment for green economic growth.

"However, Thailand still needs a lot of international support in terms of finance, investment, technology transfer, and capacity building, especially in advanced technology with low emissions or reductions in greenhouse gas emissions," said Varawut.

Joining the conference were representatives of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and Board of Investment (BOI) as well as other government agencies, the private sector, education sector, public sector, media, and independent organisations.

Thailand’s policy direction for green financing was showcased in a panel discussion led by the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP), BOT, BOI, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and Thai-German Climate Programme GIZ.