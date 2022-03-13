Denmark’s Madsen takes one-shot lead into Honda LPGA Thailand finale

Gaby Lopez of Mexico, Canadian Brooke M Henderson and joint overnight leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan are tied for fourth on 18-under, while Americans Alison Lee and Jennifer Kupcho are a shot back in joint seventh.

“It's exciting,” said Nanna Madsen of her position for today’s final round. “You have to stay patient and try to make a lot of the birdies but you can't force them, just stay patient and see if the putt drops.”

Said Xiyu Lin:”I guess everybody will be attacking and then we just hope for the best.”

Speaking of a hole-in-one, which she achieved six years ago at the 10th Anniversary of the Honda LPGA Thailand, Xiyu Lin said: “Oh, I hope I can recreate it. I mean, of course. Why not? But that hole (No 16) – it's pretty hard to get a hole-in-one.”