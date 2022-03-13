Sun, March 20, 2022

Denmark’s Madsen takes one-shot lead into Honda LPGA Thailand finale

Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen leads the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 Championship by one shot going into the final round at the Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, today.

A bogey-free third round of 6-under gives the 27-year-old a one-shot cushion over her nearest rivals, China’s Xiyu Lin and Celine Boutier, who was born to Thai parents in France. Xiyu also carded a third round of 66, while Boutier shot a five-under 67.

Gaby Lopez of Mexico, Canadian Brooke M Henderson and joint overnight leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan are tied for fourth on 18-under, while Americans Alison Lee and Jennifer Kupcho are a shot back in joint seventh.

“It's exciting,” said Nanna Madsen of her position for today’s final round. “You have to stay patient and try to make a lot of the birdies but you can't force them, just stay patient and see if the putt drops.”

Said Xiyu Lin:”I guess everybody will be attacking and then we just hope for the best.”

Speaking of a hole-in-one, which she achieved six years ago at the 10th Anniversary of the Honda LPGA Thailand, Xiyu Lin said: “Oh, I hope I can recreate it. I mean, of course. Why not? But that hole (No 16) – it's pretty hard to get a hole-in-one.”

The Thai challenge is led by teenage star Atthaya Thitikul after six birdies, an eagle plus three bogeys saw her shoot 66 for 13-under, eight behind the leader. Patty Tavatanakit shot 68 for 11 under, one stroke ahead of rookie pro Jaravee Boonchant.

Pajaree Anannarukarn and veteran Jasmine Suwannapura tee off today at 8-under, one stroke ahead of teenage qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen of Chiang Mai.

The tournament marks the 15th anniversary of the Honda LPGA Thailand Championship which will reward the winner with prize money of US$240,000, while the runner-up will receive US$148,877 and third place US$108,000.

Golf fans around the world can tune in to live broadcasts and streaming of the final round on PPTV HD 36 and their digital platform: www.pptvhd36.com, Facebook, YouTube and the PPTVHD36 application.

