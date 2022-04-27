AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines equally effective in preventing serious Covid-19 outcomes

"Covid-19 vaccines have been critical in saving lives and helping Southeast Asian countries return to some normalcy over the past year," said Guy Thwaites, director of Oxford Clinical Research Unit in Vietnam.

"This is important information for the region’s policymakers as they consider the optimal deployment of Covid-19 vaccines in their populations over the next 12 months,” he added.

Meanwhile, National Vaccine Institute of Thailand deputy director Sunate Chuenkitmongkol said experts have to focus on all evidence, including antibody levels and effectiveness in real-world settings, to prove that a vaccine can effectively protect people from serious outcomes.

"We have reviewed 79 relevant real-world publications and proved that the most widely used viral vector vaccine and the available mRNA vaccines demonstrate high and equal protection against severe outcomes of Covid-19,” she said.

She also urged the Thai government to accelerate the third jab in order to create herd immunity.