Sat, April 30, 2022

life

AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines equally effective in preventing serious Covid-19 outcomes

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines equally ...

Data from 79 real-world studies show that AstraZeneca and mRNA Covid-19 vaccines provide equal protection against hospitalisation and death after two doses, several experts said on Wednesday.

The data indicated that both viral vector and mRNA vaccines, specifically Pfizer and Moderna, offer the same protection against hospitalisation (91.3-92.5 per cent) and death (91.4-93.3 per cent), regardless of age.

While data available at the time of review relates to Delta and earlier variants, emerging data indicate similar findings on serious Covid-19 outcomes resulting from Omicron.

"Covid-19 vaccines have been critical in saving lives and helping Southeast Asian countries return to some normalcy over the past year," said Guy Thwaites, director of Oxford Clinical Research Unit in Vietnam.

"This is important information for the region’s policymakers as they consider the optimal deployment of Covid-19 vaccines in their populations over the next 12 months,” he added.

AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines equally effective in preventing serious Covid-19 outcomes

Meanwhile, National Vaccine Institute of Thailand deputy director Sunate Chuenkitmongkol said experts have to focus on all evidence, including antibody levels and effectiveness in real-world settings, to prove that a vaccine can effectively protect people from serious outcomes.

AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines equally effective in preventing serious Covid-19 outcomes

"We have reviewed 79 relevant real-world publications and proved that the most widely used viral vector vaccine and the available mRNA vaccines demonstrate high and equal protection against severe outcomes of Covid-19,” she said.

She also urged the Thai government to accelerate the third jab in order to create herd immunity.

AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines equally effective in preventing serious Covid-19 outcomes

AstraZeneca and its global partners have released over 2.9 billion vaccine doses to more than 180 countries, and approximately two-thirds of these doses have been delivered to low- and lower-middle income countries.

AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines equally effective in preventing serious Covid-19 outcomes

The vaccine is estimated to have helped prevent 50 million Covid-19 cases, five million hospitalisations, and to have saved more than one million lives.

Tickets for Justin Bieber concert in Bangkok reselling for THB1.6m

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Gritty Teen Chanettee Hangs onto Lead

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Thaworn Celebrates Back-to-Back Thai Senior Tour Wins

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Kiradech hits a career-first hole in one in Mexico

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Boosters less effective against more prevalent BA.2 subvariant: Dr Yong

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Jail, dismissal for Navy drill sergeant over ‘semen incident’

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thai air traffic to surge after entry rules eased on Sunday: CAAT

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thailand sees little progress in effort to curb human trafficking

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Bring back a sense of nostalgia on Bitkub Chain's first anniversary

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.