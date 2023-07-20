16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships
Rowing and Canoeing Association of Thailand (RCAT) and International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) proudly invite you to join the spectacularly exciting sport event of the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships at Marb-Pra-Chan Reservoir, Pattaya City, Chonburi province during 7th-13th August 2023.
The world-class sport event, you will have a chance to be a part of one of the most thrilling sport events ever arranged in Thailand and to cheer your favorite national Dragon Boat Racing teams from across the world.
You can enjoy various kinds of food provided by international food trucks in the venue. Also, you can participate in activities arranged by several sport equipment providers, if you are lucky or good enough, you will not get back home empty-handed.
Do not miss out this opportunity to meet and to cheer your favorite national Dragon Boat Racing teams from around the world at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships at Marb-Pra-Chan Reservoir, Pattaya City, Chonburi province, 7th-13th August 2023.