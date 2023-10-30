From the heart of Europe’s city of love

France is always at the top of travelers’ lists because there is something for everyone. That’s why more than 30 million visitors fly to Paris every year to experience for themselves the magic of this City of Light and City of Love.



There are many things to see and do in Paris. If this is your first time in the French capital, there are many must-visit places like the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Champs-Elysees, the Louvre, Pont-Neuf, and Montmartre. You can also take a train to Versailles and admire the magnificent palace and gorgeous garden.



Next, why not get out of Paris and explore more of France? Here are some interesting cities for a day trip:



Let’s first head north. Around one hour’s drive north of Paris, you will arrive in Gerberoy. Known as the “city of roses”, the old village is awash with roses of every hue in the summer. In other seasons, the old beautiful houses covered in green creeping plants still provide a romantic ambience.