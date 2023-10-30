From the heart of Europe’s city of love
The world’s capital of fashion. The world’s most romantic city. The center of art. Sensual perfume. Luxury cosmetics. Great wine. Delightful cafés. Amazing cuisine. Fantastic architecture. Whichever of these comes to mind, it just has to be France.
France is always at the top of travelers’ lists because there is something for everyone. That’s why more than 30 million visitors fly to Paris every year to experience for themselves the magic of this City of Light and City of Love.
There are many things to see and do in Paris. If this is your first time in the French capital, there are many must-visit places like the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Champs-Elysees, the Louvre, Pont-Neuf, and Montmartre. You can also take a train to Versailles and admire the magnificent palace and gorgeous garden.
Next, why not get out of Paris and explore more of France? Here are some interesting cities for a day trip:
Let’s first head north. Around one hour’s drive north of Paris, you will arrive in Gerberoy. Known as the “city of roses”, the old village is awash with roses of every hue in the summer. In other seasons, the old beautiful houses covered in green creeping plants still provide a romantic ambience.
Amiens is another lovely town waiting to welcome visitors. Standing at the center of the city is Cathédrale Notre-Dame d'Amiens. Entering the cathedral, you will find yourself in another serene world of wonderful Gothic architecture boasting the finest of details and delicate statues. Nearby, old buildings, cafes and shops by the River Somme, which runs through the city, provide both picturesque sights and relaxation for the mind.
Heading northeast towards the German border offers an opportunity to experience Franco-German culture. Surrounded by rivers, Strasbourg looks like the dream city in fairy tales where “the prince and princess happily lived ever after” yet gives off a big city vibe. Don’t miss the Grande Île which is a UNESCO Heritage Site and the historical center of the city, the Gothic-style Notre-Dame de Strasbourg cathedral, Gutenberg Square, the covered bridges which have no roof, and Christkindelsmärik which is France’s oldest and most famous Christmas market.
To the northwest of Paris, Honfleur in Normandy is an interesting choice. This port town is ideal for enjoying medieval architecture. It’s worth visiting Saint Catherine’s Church - the largest wooden church in France built in the 15th century, Vieux Bassin which gives a spectacular view of old houses reflected in the water, Jardin des Personnalités cultural walkway, Notre-Dame de Grace chapel, and the Normandie Bridge.
Don’t be too busy planning where to go. You cannot complete your trip to France without trying the famous French cuisine.
Starting the day with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee and a warm freshly-baked croissant is a good idea. During the day, you can also pop into any café, relax and enjoy the afternoon sipping coffee and having some tasty and colorful macarons, cakes, pastries and pies. And, after a tiring day, sampling French cuisine and the best wines is a great way to wind down.
From Munich, passengers can connect to over 200 European cities, including Paris, with very short connection times, some just 45 minutes.
Starting this winter from 29 October 2023, Lufthansa will fly the A380 aircraft between both continents. Indulge in the Premium Economy class that provides extra comfort for a long-haul flight at an affordable price and much more: Comfortable seats with up to 50% more space on all sides, doubled bag allowances weighing up to 23 kg each, a welcome drink, meals served on fine china tableware, are among the perks offered.
