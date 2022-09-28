Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 (BIFW2022) concluded on Sep 25 at Siam Paragon
Siam Paragon, a ‘World Class Fashion Destination,’ has initiated “Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022” or BIFW2022, a world-class fashion week which has long been a key driving force of the Thai fashion industry.
The grand runway showcased creative power of 15 top-notch Thai fashion houses and new generation designers. The BIFW2022 has been Siam Paragon’s continual key mission to promote and drive Thai fashion to international levels. Simultaneously, this strategically aligns with the Thai government’s strategy to empower the Thai fashion industry since fashion is one of the most influential soft power that stimulates economic growth. The Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week ran from September 21-25, 2022 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.
Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Group Head - Siam Paragon Business Unit, Siam Paragon, said “Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 or BIFW2022 is a world-class fashion event that has been a driving force of the Thai fashion industry. It is an important platform for Thai designers to showcase their potential to the world. As we have our strong faith and confidence in the creative power of our Thai designers, Siam Paragon has always been dedicated and committed to promoting and driving Thai fashion to international levels. This year, BIFW2022 continued the success of the Thai fashion industry and to ensure it continues to be stronger and flourishes on a global level.
For five days in a row, BIFW2022 were showcasing the latest collections from top-notch Thai brands and new generation designers, with a total of up to 15 shows: Absolute Siam presented by ZEPETO: Sculpture Studio x Waterandother x Fill in the Bag, ASAVA, FLYNOW, FRI27NOV., GREYHOUND ORIGINAL, ISSUE presented by TAT, KLOSET, LEISURE PROJECTS, NAGARA, PAINKILLER Atelier presented by Seiko 5 Sports, POEM Presented by Purra, TandT, VATANIKA presented by Lexus, VICKTEERUT and VVON SUGUNNASIL. Each brand has prepared a special collection that will debut on the grand runway for the first time, featuring top models and celebrities throughout the fashion week.
In addition, in the era of changing behavior and lifestyle of people around the world, BIFW2022 is focusing on connecting and creating a seamless fashion experience that connects the real world and the virtual world through the ONESIAM SuperApp. This app will allow fashionistas to access “BIFW Online Pop Up Store: Shop Off the Runway” which is an online fashion pop-up bringing the collections straight from the runway in real-time. The works of famous fashion brands will be available for fashionistas to conveniently grab their favorite items from the runway with special promotions. At the same time, fashion enthusiasts from all around the world can experience fashion week in the world of Metaverse. A collaboration of international partners including Digital Fashion Week and NXTinteractive, and Singapore, will be presenting the first Metaverse fashion week at “Meta Jupter’ a virtual space which features a combination of things such as Live Streaming of the runway show and having to create your own avatar to explore the fashion world. In addition, ONESIAM and ZEPETO, a virtual world platform with over 300 million users worldwide, features the winning design selected from ZEPETO which is created into a physical outfit to showcase on the BIFW2022 runway. Apart from that, favorite fashion looks from Absolute Siam showcased on the runway can then be dressed up on the avatars and celebrities also join the fashion vibe in the virtual world meet-and-greet on the ZEPETO platform.
The BIFW2022 is a collaboration between public and private sectors including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Lexus, Seiko, Purra, Tiktok, Harper's Bazaar, Digital Fashion Week Singapore, ZEPETO, Davines and M. A.C Cosmetics.
To learn more about the world-class fashion week - Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022, visit www.siamparagon.co.th/bifw2022/, Facebook Siamparagonshopping or ONESIAM and choose to shop the fashion collection via the application ONESIAM SuperApp.
#BIFW2022 #SiamParagon