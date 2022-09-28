Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 (BIFW2022) concluded on Sep 25 at Siam Paragon

In addition, in the era of changing behavior and lifestyle of people around the world, BIFW2022 is focusing on connecting and creating a seamless fashion experience that connects the real world and the virtual world through the ONESIAM SuperApp. This app will allow fashionistas to access “BIFW Online Pop Up Store: Shop Off the Runway” which is an online fashion pop-up bringing the collections straight from the runway in real-time. The works of famous fashion brands will be available for fashionistas to conveniently grab their favorite items from the runway with special promotions. At the same time, fashion enthusiasts from all around the world can experience fashion week in the world of Metaverse. A collaboration of international partners including Digital Fashion Week and NXTinteractive, and Singapore, will be presenting the first Metaverse fashion week at “Meta Jupter’ a virtual space which features a combination of things such as Live Streaming of the runway show and having to create your own avatar to explore the fashion world. In addition, ONESIAM and ZEPETO, a virtual world platform with over 300 million users worldwide, features the winning design selected from ZEPETO which is created into a physical outfit to showcase on the BIFW2022 runway. Apart from that, favorite fashion looks from Absolute Siam showcased on the runway can then be dressed up on the avatars and celebrities also join the fashion vibe in the virtual world meet-and-greet on the ZEPETO platform.

The BIFW2022 is a collaboration between public and private sectors including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Lexus, Seiko, Purra, Tiktok, Harper's Bazaar, Digital Fashion Week Singapore, ZEPETO, Davines and M. A.C Cosmetics.





