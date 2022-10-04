Zenas Technology offers ‘intelligent’ gym equipment for tech-savvy fitness lovers
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, fitness lovers are now looking for options that allow social distancing, privacy and remote coaching. Zenas Technology has jumped in to create “more intelligent”, AI-driven exercise equipment that can meet these needs.
Its newest line was unveiled at the Asia Fitness Conference 2022 held at Bangkok’s Bitec Exhibition Centre, which wrapped up on Sunday.
Arkom Natworathada, CEO of Zenas Technology, said fitness trends are changing, and sports science is now uniting with artificial intelligence to create much better fitness products.
He explained that today’s exercise machines must work in two ways – adopting the principles of biomechanics and monitoring force, speed, angle and distance to help make exercise more efficient. They must also serve as tools to help with training and teaching trainers.
“Sintesi combines all gym equipment into one machine with a good selection of smart, versatile settings,” Arkom said.
The CEO explained that when the desired program is set, the machine’s AI system will monitor and help the user perform correct exercise postures. The system will also analyse and optimise the force the body must bear to ensure maximum efficiency of the exercise.
The system collects and analyses data about the user’s physical development, which can be used for research purposes. The device also has a virtual trainer to help the user.
“This device is built not just for professional athletes but also for ordinary health enthusiasts, including the elderly and those who are ill or injured. Everyone can use this exercise machine to restore the strength of their body and muscles,” he said.
Zenas Technology also launched the YoRoller portable training device that can be used anywhere, even in outer space. NASA, SpaceX and Blue Origin took this product along during their space trips.
Also unveiled at the event was VO2 Master, a device for analysing breathing efficiency that can be linked up with a mobile application. It is used by world-class football clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.
TecnoBody, a European giant in innovative products, showcased its small “homing” devices that help with fitness training through 3D goggles and mobile applications.
Meanwhile, Tobii Pro eyeglasses can analyse the wearer’s movements wirelessly and can work with a variety of software. It can also evaluate the consumer’s visual focus and interest while also helping reduce factory accidents and train autistic patients.
