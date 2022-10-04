Zenas Technology offers ‘intelligent’ gym equipment for tech-savvy fitness lovers

Arkom Natworathada, CEO of Zenas Technology, said fitness trends are changing, and sports science is now uniting with artificial intelligence to create much better fitness products.

He explained that today’s exercise machines must work in two ways – adopting the principles of biomechanics and monitoring force, speed, angle and distance to help make exercise more efficient. They must also serve as tools to help with training and teaching trainers.

“Sintesi combines all gym equipment into one machine with a good selection of smart, versatile settings,” Arkom said.

The CEO explained that when the desired program is set, the machine’s AI system will monitor and help the user perform correct exercise postures. The system will also analyse and optimise the force the body must bear to ensure maximum efficiency of the exercise.

The system collects and analyses data about the user’s physical development, which can be used for research purposes. The device also has a virtual trainer to help the user.



