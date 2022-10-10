Publicis Sapient sees digital transformation as the key to unlocking organizational potential in Thailand

This potential market growth in Thailand played a big role in a joint venture launched in December 2021 by Publicis Sapient and SCBX Group, SCB Tech X Co., Ltd. to drive its vision to become one of the largest technology service providers in Southeast Asia in the FinTech space, as well as to promote SCBX’s data-first technology approach to disruptive change.

Whether in financial services, hospitality, healthcare, energy, or government, digital transformation represents the opportunity to develop and unlock the potential of businesses and organizations everywhere.

For example, the Covid-19 pandemic acted as an accelerant into the wholesale transformation from relationships and interactions between companies, customers, suppliers, and employees. During that time, Publicis Sapient partnered with Siam Commercial Bank in the development of the Robinhood Food Delivery platform to support entrepreneurs and small businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic. The platform was piloted in Bangkok just five months after the initial inception phase, and today, the platform lives across all 76 zones in Bangkok and its surrounding areas with over 27,000 active riders.

Nigel notes that the purpose of digital transformation from an expert point of view is to build businesses that are ready for the digital world, saying, “Digital transformation is so much bigger than technology alone and is also about building the capacity to create involved and continual change. Digital transformation is a journey that trumps its destination, a journey that asks businesses to reimagine and rapidly realize new ways of working and satisfying consumer expectations, and at the same time, addressing the unique challenges of each organization.”