TCEB, 11 partners launch “SPIRE Thailand” campaign to boost domestic exhibitions at year-end
Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), or TCEB, has joined hands with 11 partners to launch the SPIRE Thailand campaign to expedite domestic exhibitions at the year-end.
The bureau is confident that the campaign will help activate Thailand’s economy by generating more than 7.8 billion baht in income across all regions of Thailand.
TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun na Ayuthaya made the announcement after the bureau unveiled its domestic MICE marketing plan to the public and private sectors and encouraged them to hold events in the last quarter of the government’s financial year 2022. TCEB has moved fast to expand and expedite its growth development plan for the domestic exhibition market. This is because the year-end period is generally the most bustling time for trade fairs compared to other periods.
TCEB has unveiled its growth development implementation plan for domestic exhibitions in 2023, highlighting the collaboration of 11 partners representing the public and private sectors, who will be joining forces to expedite domestic exhibitions under the major project “EMTEX: Empower Thailand Exhibition”. Set to run in fiscal year 2023, the joint exhibition marketing campaign will be launched through the “SPIRE Thailand: Strengthen Power In Regional Exhibitions”, which is expected to generate 7.802 billion baht in economic impact.
“Our 11 partners, collaborating under the EMTEX project, include the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation; Community Development Department; Department of International Trade Promotion; Cooperative Promotion Department; Department of Industrial Promotion; Digital Economy Promotion Agency; The Board of Investment of Thailand; The Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion; The Federation of Thai Industries; The Thai Chamber of Commerce and Thai Exhibition Association (TEA). All of them are prompted to speed up Thailand's economic recovery by having MICE as the exhibition development tool to serve Thailand’s targeted industries, which comprise five segments:
● Food, agriculture and biotechnology;
● Public health, health and medical technology;
● Intelligence equipment, robot and electronic control mechanical system, as well as digital Internet technology connecting the operations of devices, artificial intelligence and embedded system;
● Renewable energy, automobile, logistics and inventory;
● Creative, cultural, tourism segments and high-value services.
"In fact, exhibitions could generate income for business chains and serve as an economic stimulus platform that particularly supports small and medium-sized enterprises, who rely more on using exhibitions as their marketing tool. TCEB and partners are confident that the endeavour will help to revive the Thai economy, generate business transactions fast and ensure sustainability in the long run.”
Chiruit said that in collaboration with the 11 partners, the campaign aims to provide support packages as follows:
1. “Clustering Show”, a package for general exhibitions with a maximum limit of 700,000 baht per event, which is designed to bolster any of five targeted industries, whereby the event is required to feature a registration system and systematic data collection.
2. “Regional Best Show”, a maximum of one million baht is allocated for regional or cross-regional highlight shows that aim to bolster any of the five targeted industries, with a total space of over 3,000 square metres. The Regional Best Show requires the collaboration of more than three partners under the EMTEX network and features business negotiations or B2B sessions for entrepreneurs and buyers.
For non-financial support, TCEB will serve as the host who liaises between 11 partners to integrate rapport of exhibitors in seven aspects, including: 1. Exhibitor database; 2. On-site buyer database; 3. Local network; 4. Knowledge, training and seminar; 5. In-depth information on industries, targeted markets and market insight; 6. Sourcing of funding/subsidies or sponsorship, and 7. Public relations.
In launching the SPIRE Thailand campaign, TCEB and its 11 partners are also arranging a business negotiation platform to offer opportunities for the exhibitors and EMTEX partners to exchange viewpoints on exhibitions that can promote networking and expand event opportunities to different regions across Thailand.
In fiscal year 2022, TCEB has provided support to a total of 52 exhibitions, comprising 19 domestic shows and 33 international shows, which generated approximately 14.789 billion baht for the economy across all regions in Thailand.