TCEB, 11 partners launch “SPIRE Thailand” campaign to boost domestic exhibitions at year-end

"In fact, exhibitions could generate income for business chains and serve as an economic stimulus platform that particularly supports small and medium-sized enterprises, who rely more on using exhibitions as their marketing tool. TCEB and partners are confident that the endeavour will help to revive the Thai economy, generate business transactions fast and ensure sustainability in the long run.”

Chiruit said that in collaboration with the 11 partners, the campaign aims to provide support packages as follows:

1. “Clustering Show”, a package for general exhibitions with a maximum limit of 700,000 baht per event, which is designed to bolster any of five targeted industries, whereby the event is required to feature a registration system and systematic data collection.

2. “Regional Best Show”, a maximum of one million baht is allocated for regional or cross-regional highlight shows that aim to bolster any of the five targeted industries, with a total space of over 3,000 square metres. The Regional Best Show requires the collaboration of more than three partners under the EMTEX network and features business negotiations or B2B sessions for entrepreneurs and buyers.

For non-financial support, TCEB will serve as the host who liaises between 11 partners to integrate rapport of exhibitors in seven aspects, including: 1. Exhibitor database; 2. On-site buyer database; 3. Local network; 4. Knowledge, training and seminar; 5. In-depth information on industries, targeted markets and market insight; 6. Sourcing of funding/subsidies or sponsorship, and 7. Public relations.

In launching the SPIRE Thailand campaign, TCEB and its 11 partners are also arranging a business negotiation platform to offer opportunities for the exhibitors and EMTEX partners to exchange viewpoints on exhibitions that can promote networking and expand event opportunities to different regions across Thailand.

In fiscal year 2022, TCEB has provided support to a total of 52 exhibitions, comprising 19 domestic shows and 33 international shows, which generated approximately 14.789 billion baht for the economy across all regions in Thailand.