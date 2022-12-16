Solar panel farm grand opening

SUPERNAP (Thailand) celebrated the official opening of their first solar panel to power the most advanced data center in Thailand, reinforcing its position as the most sustainable colocation provider in the country.

With the continuous growth of data, and to cater to the green goals of global environmental protection, minimizing environmental impact by providing maximum energy efficiency and renewable energy is an urgent priority for cutting edge data centers.

During the ceremony, Mr. Yap Jin Yi, Chief Executive Officer of the company declared: “SUPERNAP (Thailand) position has always been being the leader in the industry of the region. Powering our data center IT load with renewable energy and being the most sustainable data center is another step to reinforce our position as frontrunner in the digital infrastructure in Thailand.”

As data centers are huge consumers of power, and electricity is the main cost of their operation, adding renewable energy to an energy efficient infrastructure is the key for data center sustainability.

Mrs. Ajarin Pattanapanchai, former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and newly appointed Board of Director at WHA Industrial Development Public Company Limited declared during her congratulatory speech: “Data center are at the heart of the economy, as the digital backbone of businesses and governments, hosting data globally and making them accessible. […] SUPERNAP (Thailand) is once again a success story, pathing the way in Thailand of the global movement of industries changing from digital economies to green economies.”