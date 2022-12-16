Solar panel farm grand opening
Persistence to strive as the most sustainable data center in Thailand, SUPERNAP (Thailand) provides a solution for corporates, hyperscale’s and government desiring to consolidate their digitalization with better, and greener, digital infrastructure.
SUPERNAP (Thailand) celebrated the official opening of their first solar panel to power the most advanced data center in Thailand, reinforcing its position as the most sustainable colocation provider in the country.
With the continuous growth of data, and to cater to the green goals of global environmental protection, minimizing environmental impact by providing maximum energy efficiency and renewable energy is an urgent priority for cutting edge data centers.
During the ceremony, Mr. Yap Jin Yi, Chief Executive Officer of the company declared: “SUPERNAP (Thailand) position has always been being the leader in the industry of the region. Powering our data center IT load with renewable energy and being the most sustainable data center is another step to reinforce our position as frontrunner in the digital infrastructure in Thailand.”
As data centers are huge consumers of power, and electricity is the main cost of their operation, adding renewable energy to an energy efficient infrastructure is the key for data center sustainability.
Mrs. Ajarin Pattanapanchai, former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and newly appointed Board of Director at WHA Industrial Development Public Company Limited declared during her congratulatory speech: “Data center are at the heart of the economy, as the digital backbone of businesses and governments, hosting data globally and making them accessible. […] SUPERNAP (Thailand) is once again a success story, pathing the way in Thailand of the global movement of industries changing from digital economies to green economies.”
SUPERNAP (Thailand) selected WHA Utilities and Power Plc. (WHAUP) to install the solar power system to provide green energy to the data center, with utmost confidence to WHAUP full turnkey approach to meet the company’s business sustainability objective.
The solar farm was built next to SUPERNAP (Thailand)’s data center premises located in the Economic Eastern Corridor (EEC), outside the Bangkok flood zone and close to international network landing station with links across the country of Thailand.
“SUPERNAP (Thailand) delivers higher service capabilities than any data center in Southeast Asia. Having SUPERNAP (Thailand) as our solar power customer reinforces WHAUP’s expertise and reputation as one of the leading service providers of solar power systems in Thailand”, said Mr. Somkiat Masunthasuwun, Chief Executive Officer at WHA Utilities and Power Plc.
Built with more than 350 patents, including energy efficiency innovative technology, such as a proprietary environmental station and software for their patented air handlers, ensure a strategic decrease of energy consumption and enable SUPERNAP (Thailand) data center with the best PUE in the nation. Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) is the most significant key performance indicators to show how efficiently a data center uses energy.
Furthermore, SUPERNAP (Thailand) uses less than 0.05 L/kWh, which is less than one cup of water for every kilowatt-hour delivered to servers. According to the US Department of Energy report, Water Usage Efficiency (#WUE) of an average data center is 1.8L per 1kWh.
Providing colocation and cloud, the company meets the public and private sectors demand for sustainable digital infrastructure and consolidates their leadership and competitive advantage.