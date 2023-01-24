Love at First Bite: The Standard, Hua Hin offers Valentine’s Fairytale Romance Package

The only hotel in Thailand to make Conde Nast Traveler's 2022 Hot List, the colourful retreat is offering exclusive stay and dining offers rich with romance and tropical vibes, including a five-course Valentine’s Day dinner, served in bed on the beachside lawn.

Hua Hin has been a beloved beach getaway for over a hundred years, dating back to the construction of the railroad connecting the bustling metropolis of Bangkok with this dreamy seaside town. By the mid-1920s, it became the chosen holiday retreat for Thai nobility drawn to the undiscovered pristine coastline.