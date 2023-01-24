Love at First Bite: The Standard, Hua Hin offers Valentine’s Fairytale Romance Package
Nestled in a lush garden dreamscape with native flora and greenery, The Standard, Hua Hin is set its picturesque beachside setting for this Valentine’s Day.
The only hotel in Thailand to make Conde Nast Traveler's 2022 Hot List, the colourful retreat is offering exclusive stay and dining offers rich with romance and tropical vibes, including a five-course Valentine’s Day dinner, served in bed on the beachside lawn.
Hua Hin has been a beloved beach getaway for over a hundred years, dating back to the construction of the railroad connecting the bustling metropolis of Bangkok with this dreamy seaside town. By the mid-1920s, it became the chosen holiday retreat for Thai nobility drawn to the undiscovered pristine coastline.
The Valentine's Day Stay Package at The Standard, Hua Hin can be booked from 12 January to 13 February 2023 for stays between 13-15 February 2023 with rates starting from THB 11,299 net based on double occupancy.
In addition to sunny accommodations with a daily buffet breakfast, the package includes beachside dinner in bed while watching a romantic movie together with a bottle of bubbly on 14 February, and a couple’s DIY Mud Lounge experience.
Lovebirds can also opt to book the Valentine’s Day Dinner-In-Bed experience separately for THB 4,250 net per couple (Early Bird offer) or THB 5,000 net per couple when booking their dinner after 3 February. The price includes a five-course set menu with a bottle of bubbly.
In addition to soaking up the resort’s famously vibrant pool scene, couples staying at The Standard, Hua Hin will find numerous drinking and dining options to suit every taste and innovative spa treatments for a full system reboot, including après-sun therapies and a purifying and mood-enhancing DIY scrub and mud experience.
Standard International is the parent company of The Standard hotels. Created in 1999, The Standard hotels are known for their pioneering design, taste-making clientele, and unrelenting un-standard-ness.
For more information: call +66 32 535999 or visit https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/valentine-package