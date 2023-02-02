TPIPP won the Best Product Innovations for Sustainable Development award from The Global Economics Award 2022

TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited (“Company”), is a leading operator of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW-fired power plants in Thailand, with the largest and most successful waste-to-energy power plant operations in the country and the ASEAN region. It is the largest municipal waste disposal plant in Thailand and also the largest single-location municipal waste disposal facility in the world.

Throughout the past, the Company has been one of the leading organizations focusing on sustainable growth by linking Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with corporate strategy to grow in all areas, including the economy, environment, and society. The Company emphasizes corporate governance (Environmental Social Governance: ESG) to manage the business for the benefit of all stakeholders in a balanced manner. By 2026, all energy production will be 100% renewable, and by then TPIPP operations will have removed more than 19.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxideand below 2020 levels. Carbon neutral to 12.6 million tonnes, the company's carbon credits will offset the carbon footprint of TPI Polene Public Company Limited, resulting in the group achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions within the year. This schedule is far ahead of its local competitors. and the company will continue to innovate to lead the country towards a carbon-neutral society or Net Zero Emissions.