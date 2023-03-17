Siam Paragon pioneers world's first co-creation with “Wall of Wonders”
A platform of sharing joy, memories and creative ideas to transform the world-class landmark into a vision of future.
Bangkok – March 17, 2023 – Siam Paragon initiated world’s first ‘Co-creation’ of the retail industry with a groundbreaking initiative that enables people from all around the world to be a part of the major transformation of Siam Paragon, the word-class landmark in the heart of Bangkok. The ‘Co-creation’ will define the next level of excellence that will fulfill the multi-dimensional lifestyles of the future. Through “Wall of Wonders,” people will be able to share their joy, memories, impression they have as well as their creative ideas and wishes of what they would like to see and experience at Siam Paragon. The ideas pouring into this public platform will be integrated into creating diversified and differentiated spaces that caters to different interests and fulfill the needs of lifestyle of the future. “Wall of Wonders” runs from today to 31 May 2023 at Siam Paragon.
Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Group Head, Siam Paragon Business Unit, said regarding the launch of the world's first co-creation that engage customers to take part in the development of a shopping center that, over the past 17 years, Siam Paragon has been the top-pf-mind destination and a landmark among Thai and international visitors. We are now transforming this world-class landmark in the heart of Bangkok into an ultimate definition of excellence that meets the needs of the multi-dimensional lifestyle of the future. With an investment of 3 billion baht that began at the end of 2022 with, the project is expected to take 18 months and completed by mid of 2024. Our goal is to create an ideal and vibrant community of global citizens. To achieve this, extensive research has been done to understand the different beliefs, desires, and interests of our customers, ensuring a unique yet purposeful experience that is tailored to a variety of backgrounds. This is the first of the retail industry that customers can be a part of of in this major transformation at Siam Paragon.”
“The first ‘global prototype’ initiated by Siam Paragon will be a platform for the most talented in many fields to ‘co-create’ and enrich people's lives with experiences that exceed expectation. We highly value our customers and they will help shape the future of Siam Paragon. For this reason, we have created the Wall of Wonders, which encourages everyone to contribute their innovative ideas. The interactive wall is an open platform that Thai and international tourists from around the world who visit Siam Paragon can share their joy, stories, and experiences, as well as suggest new ideas. Through this, we gain insight into customer needs and expectations. Customers can suggest what novelties they would like to see at Siam Paragon, or ‘What is your next wonders?’, and how the destination can elevate the world of the future. This project truly reinforces Siam Paragon's as a global landmark.”
Delivering extraordinary experiences in all aspects, the Wall of Wonders has been constructed as an interactive wall on the 1st floor of the North Wing. This initial phase began in March and will last until May 2023. Visitors to Siam Paragon can express their thoughts and ideas in either Thai or English. And their messages will be displayed on the screen and collected as data to be integrated into the creation of spaces that are tailored to the needs and interests of each community. It is expected that hundreds of thousands of customers will be a part of this experience.
Siam Paragon continues to bring wonders to those who visit. In May 2023, visitors will be delighted by a digital art installation featuring renowned masterpieces, providing an opportunity for people to be part of the creative works through their ideas and imagination. This reaffirms the position of Siam Paragon as the place to offer an experience that surpasses the expectations of people from around the globe, firmly securing its place as their top-of-mind destinations.
“Siam Paragon cordially extends an invitation for all to express their views, and perspectives, and initiate fresh ideas about what should be seen in the future in order to make Siam Paragon a creative space and effectively accommodate the needs of everyone,” concluded Thanaporn.