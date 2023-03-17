Siam Paragon pioneers world's first co-creation with “Wall of Wonders”

“The first ‘global prototype’ initiated by Siam Paragon will be a platform for the most talented in many fields to ‘co-create’ and enrich people's lives with experiences that exceed expectation. We highly value our customers and they will help shape the future of Siam Paragon. For this reason, we have created the Wall of Wonders, which encourages everyone to contribute their innovative ideas. The interactive wall is an open platform that Thai and international tourists from around the world who visit Siam Paragon can share their joy, stories, and experiences, as well as suggest new ideas. Through this, we gain insight into customer needs and expectations. Customers can suggest what novelties they would like to see at Siam Paragon, or ‘What is your next wonders?’, and how the destination can elevate the world of the future. This project truly reinforces Siam Paragon's as a global landmark.”

Delivering extraordinary experiences in all aspects, the Wall of Wonders has been constructed as an interactive wall on the 1st floor of the North Wing. This initial phase began in March and will last until May 2023. Visitors to Siam Paragon can express their thoughts and ideas in either Thai or English. And their messages will be displayed on the screen and collected as data to be integrated into the creation of spaces that are tailored to the needs and interests of each community. It is expected that hundreds of thousands of customers will be a part of this experience.

Siam Paragon continues to bring wonders to those who visit. In May 2023, visitors will be delighted by a digital art installation featuring renowned masterpieces, providing an opportunity for people to be part of the creative works through their ideas and imagination. This reaffirms the position of Siam Paragon as the place to offer an experience that surpasses the expectations of people from around the globe, firmly securing its place as their top-of-mind destinations.

“Siam Paragon cordially extends an invitation for all to express their views, and perspectives, and initiate fresh ideas about what should be seen in the future in order to make Siam Paragon a creative space and effectively accommodate the needs of everyone,” concluded Thanaporn.