Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI)

Applicant must have:

Thai Nationality

Not over 65 years of age

Full time working

Master degree or equivalent in Medical or Health Science

Experience in Medical or Public Health at least 10 years

Possess evidence of research or management achievement in the public health field

Knowledge and experience in managing public or private organizations for at least 10 years. Such organizations shall have at least 50 million baht budget in the previous years.

Application is open from April 3-18, 2023 during office hours. Details and application form can be downloaded at www.hsri.or.th/director.php or by scanning the below QR code.

Interested candidates shall submit their applications and evidence at:

Health Systems Research Institute

4th floor, National Health Commission Office, Tiwanon Road, Muang district, Nonthaburi province, 11000

Tel: 0-2027-9701, Fax: 0-2026-6822, E-mail: [email protected]

(Applications submitted via e-mail require telephone confirmation at 0-2027-9701)

