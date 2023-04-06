TJM opens first corporate store in Thailand along with the launch of ‘WANDARA’ camping products

The Executive sees potential growth in Thailand and Asia, so they have decided to open the first TJM retail store in Thailand as a model for franchisees interested in investing in the TJM franchise business and to serve the Fleet Business customer group. This will also provide Thai customers who enjoy vehicle decoration, adventurous travel, and off-road use of hard-to-reach areas with a TJM experience. It is necessary to use standard equipment for safe travel. In addition, TJM's unique features are particularly attractive to 4WD drivers who can touch and test the products. TJM plans to expand its retail stores and TJM franchises both in Thailand and throughout Asia, with approximately five branches expected to open within this year.

According to Strait research data (straitsresearch.com), the global camping equipment market was valued at around $22 billion in 2023, with an estimated average growth rate of 7.7% over the next 10 years. TJM Asia Pacific Ltd, which has already sold some camping equipment under the TJM brand, sees the growth opportunity, and has created a new product brand called "WANDARA" to enter the camping market. They have also opened the first WANDARA store in Thailand, selecting various camping equipment brands from around the world to provide customers with more options to choose products that suit their own style. The WANDARA store offers more than 1,000 SKUs of camping products. The company plans to expand the WANDARA stores to Australia within the next 2 years.