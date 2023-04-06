TJM opens first corporate store in Thailand along with the launch of ‘WANDARA’ camping products
TJM, an Australian 4WD automotive accessories specialist, has celebrated the opening of the first corporate store in Thailand on April 5th, launching their new product brand ‘WANDARA’ for the camping market.
Eastern Polymer Group Public Company Limited (EPG), a leading manufacturer and distributor of polymer and plastic products, together with three subsidiaries: Aeroklas, a world-leading manufacturer and distributor of pickup truck and SUV accessories, Aeroklas Asia Pacific Group Australia Pty Ltd (AAPG), a manufacture designer and distributor of 4WD vehicle accessories, and TJM Asia Pacific Pty Ltd (TJMAP), a distributor of automotive parts and accessories, are celebrating the opening of the first TJM Corporate Store in Thailand, and a WANDARA store, which sells camping equipment, located at Bangna-Trat Road, km. 25.
Supawadee Vitoorapakorn, Managing Director of Aeroklas Asia Pacific Group Australia Pty Ltd, and Managing Director of TJM Asia Pacific Ltd, revealed that TJM is an expert and pioneer in off-road products for 4WD pickup trucks and SUVs in Australia. TJM products under the TJM brand are widely recognized and trusted by consumers due to their outstanding design innovation and product quality control. TJM products include strong and fully protective bumper kits, suspension kits that meet various needs, rescue and winch equipment to ensure safe journeys, as well as equipment for vehicle performance etc. In March 2023, TJM celebrated its 50th anniversary in Brisbane, Australia, to celebrate its business success and to express gratitude to customers, partners, and stakeholders who have trusted and supported the company.
The Executive sees potential growth in Thailand and Asia, so they have decided to open the first TJM retail store in Thailand as a model for franchisees interested in investing in the TJM franchise business and to serve the Fleet Business customer group. This will also provide Thai customers who enjoy vehicle decoration, adventurous travel, and off-road use of hard-to-reach areas with a TJM experience. It is necessary to use standard equipment for safe travel. In addition, TJM's unique features are particularly attractive to 4WD drivers who can touch and test the products. TJM plans to expand its retail stores and TJM franchises both in Thailand and throughout Asia, with approximately five branches expected to open within this year.
According to Strait research data (straitsresearch.com), the global camping equipment market was valued at around $22 billion in 2023, with an estimated average growth rate of 7.7% over the next 10 years. TJM Asia Pacific Ltd, which has already sold some camping equipment under the TJM brand, sees the growth opportunity, and has created a new product brand called "WANDARA" to enter the camping market. They have also opened the first WANDARA store in Thailand, selecting various camping equipment brands from around the world to provide customers with more options to choose products that suit their own style. The WANDARA store offers more than 1,000 SKUs of camping products. The company plans to expand the WANDARA stores to Australia within the next 2 years.
To celebrate the opening of both TJM and WANDARA stores, walk-in customers will receive a special promotion of 15% discount store-wide by sharing the event post before April 31, 2023. TJM and WANDARA stores on Bangna-Trat Road at km. 25, are now open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
The opening of the TJM store is in line with the company's growth strategy, which is committed to the idea that "the world is our market" to expand its customer base and network to cover every continent worldwide, said Suphawadee.