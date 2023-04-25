Does obesity cause herniated discs? Understanding the connection & potential risks
When one thinks of health issues related to obesity and being overweight, the most common issues that come to mind would likely be heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
However, what many people might not realize is that obesity also increases the risk of getting a herniated disc. In this article, we will explore the link between excess body weight and herniated discs, as well as the steps you can take today to reduce your risk of health complications from obesity.
What exactly is a herniated disc?
To understand how obesity contributes to herniated discs, it is important to learn what herniated discs are in the first place, and where in the body this condition happens.
The human spine is made of bones called vertebrae, and in between each of these vertebrae are soft discs that act as pillows or cushions to help keep the spine in place. As time progresses, these discs might become weak, and some even rupture and protrude outward from their place right under each vertebra.
This outward pushing is a condition known as a “herniated” disc, where the term “herniation” itself refers to something bulging out. When a herniated disc presses the spinal cord or a nearby nerve, mild to severe pain is felt, causing discomfort among patients. Most of the time, disc herniation occurs in the lower back, although it is not uncommon to see the condition in the neck area, too.
Most common symptoms of a herniated disc
While many people who have herniated discs can go about their daily lives without feeling pain, those who do feel discomfort typically report the following symptoms:
- A shooting sensation or pain through the arm into the fingers
- Pain or numbness on one side of the body, or the area affected most
- Numbness in the arm, leg, shoulder, or elbow
- Weakness in the legs, often leading to finding it difficult to stand up
Generally, patients who do feel these symptoms say that their pain becomes worse from the following activities:
- During or after standing up or sitting down
- Heavy lifting
- Getting up from the bed too fast
- Coughing, sneezing, or laughing
- Prolonged periods of walking
Please note that it is recommended to seek medical attention if you feel irregular pain or sensations during these activities.
Obesity: how to know if you are obese or overweight
Before getting into the connections between obesity and disc herniation, it is crucial to understand how obesity is measured. The most basic method of determining whether one is obese is by calculating one’s Body Mass Index, or BMI.
To calculate your BMI, all you will need to know is your exact weight and height. Then, divide your weight in kilograms by your height in meters squared (BMI = kg/m2).
For example, if you weigh 75 kilograms, and your height is 1.80 meters, your BMI will be 23.1, which is considered normal. A BMI of anywhere between 18.5 - 24.9 is a healthy number. Anything above 25 - 29.9 is considered overweight.
And, most importantly, a BMI of 30.00 or higher would place you in the obese category.
Obesity and the increased risk of disc herniation
Given the seriousness of holding excess weight, it is expected that being overweight or obese can contribute directly to and worsen disc herniation.
Our spines support half of our body weight. This means that the more we weigh, the more extra weight the spine has to carry, which increases the risk of wear and tear of the discs between vertebrae. Furthermore, obesity indicates that the body’s muscles might not be as strong as they should be, relative to one’s weight. This indicates that the back muscles might not be able to support the spine, which puts more strain on the spine itself to keep the body upright and functioning correctly.
Finally, obesity can also lead to inflammation in the body. This causes the discs to become swollen, and increases the risk of the discs herniating or rupturing.
Being obese with a herniated disc poses long-term health implications, such as increased difficulty in losing weight, due to limited movement and exercise. Physiotherapy and medical consultation would have to be carried out before you can engage in strenuous exercise once again.
Preventative measures you can start with today
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the key to avoiding obesity, as well as complications related to being overweight, which include herniated discs.
It is recommended to stick to a balanced diet, drink lots of water, and exercise regularly. For those who are already overweight or obese, consider exercises that are not as harsh on the body, such as swimming or cycling, instead of running or hiking.
To prevent herniated discs in general, refrain from lifting heavy objects regularly, adjust your sitting posture, and exercise your core muscles frequently so that they can support your back.