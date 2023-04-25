Does obesity cause herniated discs? Understanding the connection & potential risks

However, what many people might not realize is that obesity also increases the risk of getting a herniated disc. In this article, we will explore the link between excess body weight and herniated discs, as well as the steps you can take today to reduce your risk of health complications from obesity.



What exactly is a herniated disc?

To understand how obesity contributes to herniated discs, it is important to learn what herniated discs are in the first place, and where in the body this condition happens.

The human spine is made of bones called vertebrae, and in between each of these vertebrae are soft discs that act as pillows or cushions to help keep the spine in place. As time progresses, these discs might become weak, and some even rupture and protrude outward from their place right under each vertebra.

This outward pushing is a condition known as a “herniated” disc, where the term “herniation” itself refers to something bulging out. When a herniated disc presses the spinal cord or a nearby nerve, mild to severe pain is felt, causing discomfort among patients. Most of the time, disc herniation occurs in the lower back, although it is not uncommon to see the condition in the neck area, too.