BTS, Vibhavadi Hospital open ‘Jab and Go’ clinic at Phaya Thai BTS station

The idea of establishing the Jab and Go clinic dates back to the Covid-19 outbreak, when people of all ages realised the benefits of vaccines and became more open to getting vaccinated. This prompted Vibhavadi Hospital to organise activities to educate people about essential vaccines for teenagers and working people under the concept of “Prevention is Better Than Treatment”.

The hospital found that Bangkokians were facing limitations in getting a vaccine, such as a lack of convenient access to vaccination units, and prices of some vaccines were too high. To combat these issues, the hospital decided to establish a clinic at Phaya Thai BTS station to facilitate city people and their ‘on the go’ lifestyle. The convenient location of the clinic helps eliminate the need to travel and therefore maximises medical services provided to Bangkokians.

Jab and Go clinic opens daily from 10am to 8pm and accepts patients aged over 9 years (patients under nine are already covered by the Gold Standard programme). All medical services are performed by teams of doctors and nurses from Vibhavadi Hospital at special prices, while payment plans are also available with selected financial institutes.

Besides vaccination, the clinic provides medical services such as issuing medical certificates for 5 and 6 diseases, selling cosmetic products of Vibhavadi Hospital, as well as providing medical and nursing advice.

To ensure standardised service quality, the clinic also uses the same platform for personal records and vaccination history of its patients as walk-in customers of Vibhavadi Hospital.