TCMA joins forces with industrial sector, paving the way for a model of sustainable waste management

TCMA also promoted “Co-Processing of Waste Materials in Cement Kiln” as a model of sustainable waste management according to the BCG model together with reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a sustainable green investment. This event was organized on June 20, 2023 at Kensington Ballroom, 5th floor, the Berkeley Pratunam Hotel.

Dr. Chana Poomee, Chairman of Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) and Chairman of Thailand Fellowship of Cement Manufacturers, FTI said that the ability to shift production process toward a greener and socially responsible with maximize resource efficiency and minimize waste will reflect the advanced manufacturing process and responsibility of the industry to prevent resource shortages and less impacts on the environment. Waste generators must ensure upstream waste manage according to product life cycle to aim for resource efficiency and waste recovery before moving on to the disposal stage. Waste processors must be certified standard of Eco Factory for Waste Processor, operate with social responsibility and in line with the BCG economic model and the Sustainable Development Goals.