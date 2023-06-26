TCMA joins forces with industrial sector, paving the way for a model of sustainable waste management
Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA), joining hands with eleven FTI industry clubs and leading Thai manufacturers, with support from the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), signed a memorandum of cooperation and announced their intention to working with “waste processors who certified standard of Eco Factory for Waste Processor.”
TCMA also promoted “Co-Processing of Waste Materials in Cement Kiln” as a model of sustainable waste management according to the BCG model together with reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a sustainable green investment. This event was organized on June 20, 2023 at Kensington Ballroom, 5th floor, the Berkeley Pratunam Hotel.
Dr. Chana Poomee, Chairman of Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) and Chairman of Thailand Fellowship of Cement Manufacturers, FTI said that the ability to shift production process toward a greener and socially responsible with maximize resource efficiency and minimize waste will reflect the advanced manufacturing process and responsibility of the industry to prevent resource shortages and less impacts on the environment. Waste generators must ensure upstream waste manage according to product life cycle to aim for resource efficiency and waste recovery before moving on to the disposal stage. Waste processors must be certified standard of Eco Factory for Waste Processor, operate with social responsibility and in line with the BCG economic model and the Sustainable Development Goals.
With its unique strengths, the cement industry implements the “Co-Processing of Waste Materials in Cement Kiln”, an efficient waste management that yields positive environmental impacts. In this process, waste or discarded materials are incinerated in cement kilns at temperatures up to 1450 °C. This is a sustainable, safe, environmentally friendly approach to waste disposal, in line with the principles of the circular economy and sustainable development while contributing to the reduction in natural resource consumption and emissions, lead to the zero-landfill and the zero-emission concept. Some of the positive impacts of “Co-Processing of Waste Materials in Cement Kiln” include: -
- Agricultural sector: Rice straw and agricultural waste are processed into renewable fuels, helping to reduce PM 2.5 and PM 10 generated by open burning of agricultural waste.
- Industrial sector: Industrial waste is used as a renewable raw material or alternative fuel, resulting in the reduction of resource use, pollution and greenhouse gases emission, and landfill areas.
- Community: Community waste is used as an alternative fuel, reducing pollution and greenhouse gases emission, and landfill areas.
“This cooperation and declaration of intention is a good starting point, however to achieve the ultimate goal requires active collaboration and action, policy support in terms of legislation, regulations and incentives to ensure that every step of the process is implemented with highest efficiency. These are essential for the success of our cooperation and further expansion.
TCMA is pleased to encourage and support cement manufacturers in promoting the Circular Economy society by helping waste processors and business partners certified at least the standard requirements of the Eco Factory for Waste Processor. TCMA encourages waste generators to work with waste processors who certified the standard of Eco Factory for Waste Processor so that altogether can establish a sustainable supply chain of waste management. TCMA is ready to collaborate with all sectors, bringing out the strengths of the cement industry “co-processing waste materials in cement kilns” to create an ecosystem of sustainable waste management, which will contribute to Thailand greenhouse gases emission reduction around 6.9 million tons of CO2 in 2030” Dr. Chana reiterated.