Petrol and gasohol prices fall by 0.75 baht today

Fuel prices in Bangkok were adjusted today after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) announced a 0.75-baht-per-litre reduction for petrol and gasohol products.
The new prices took effect from 5am on June 17, 2026. Diesel prices remain unchanged.
The announced prices are retail prices in Bangkok and do not include local maintenance tax.
PTT prices today
- Diesel B20: 33.80 baht/litre
- Diesel: 38.80 baht/litre
- Gasohol E85: 31.29 baht/litre
- Gasohol E20: 35.35 baht/litre
- Gasohol 91: 39.98 baht/litre
- Gasohol 95: 40.35 baht/litre
- Petrol: 49.94 baht/litre
- Super Power Diesel: 54.25 baht/litre
- Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht/litre
Bangchak prices today
- Diesel B20: 33.80 baht/litre
- Diesel: 38.80 baht/litre
- Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 54.25 baht/litre
- Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 53.44 baht/litre
- Gasohol E85 S EVO: 31.29 baht/litre
- Gasohol E20 S EVO: 35.35 baht/litre
- Gasohol 91 S EVO: 39.98 baht/litre
- Gasohol 95 S EVO: 40.35 baht/litre