Phuket firms up as favoured destination for luxury-end real estate

Phuket therefore is still one of the region’s most competitive property investment markets, and given the island’s fast re-establishment as a travel hub, its international airport providing easy access to the rest of Asia, the Middle East, Europe and beyond, continue to grow strongly in the future.

Mr. Micah Tamthai, COO of Lifestyle and Real Estate at Minor International, is bullish on Phuket and its real estate sector, and says that the group’s Kiara Reserve typifies this luxury-end trend.

“Kiara Reserve’s location couldn’t be more exclusive, for it joins a boutique collection of luxury residences in Layan Bay, in Phuket’s highly sought-after ‘Millionaire’s Mile’, only 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport,” he says.

“Here, your neighbours are the uber-exclusive Layan Residences by Anantara and Avadina Hills by Anantara. Privacy is another point of difference, with only 42 villas and condominiums in the development, so that guests are guaranteed seclusion.”

With 100 rai (40 acres) of prime beachfront land, this exclusive enclave has a residents-only swimming pool and fitness centre, Thai and international restaurants, Anantara Spa, beachside dining and rooftop bar at Beach House, sport and leisure facilities at Layan Active Zone, and an on-site helipad and yacht tender jetty.