MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2023: Discover the latest products & design at the heart of ASEAN

The three-day event will bring together 500+ booths, showcasing the latest products and design from Asia, including Gifts & Premiums, Houseware & Kitchen, Stationery, Travel & Sporting Goods, Lifestyle Products, Smart Green Home Products, Outdoor Decoration & Furniture, etc. which are all highly sought after by the mass population and consumers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In recent years, ASEAN has achieved remarkable economic and GDP growth. People’s purchasing power and living standards are also rising fast. After full resumption of normal travel around the world, the ASEAN hospitality industry this year is also rebounding fast with a growing number of new hotels, restaurants and bars in the region planning to open, creating huge demand for quality consumer goods and lifestyle products.

Located at the heart of ASEAN, Thailand is within short travel distance from such neighbouring countries as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore. Undoubtedly, it is a place where suppliers and trade buyers could easily convene, and thus it becomes an important hub for sourcing and trading Asian-made consumer products.