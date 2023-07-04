ABX announced partnership for the launch of Bitkub Metaverse's first virtual reality hotel
Bangkok, Thailand — 4 July 2023: ABX Company Limited, a pioneering corporation focusing on WEB3 and blockchain technology projects, has announced its strategic objective to build an innovative model for project utilization. ABX Company Limited officially launches immense projects covering land, hotels, and concessions with the goal of promoting worldwide expansion and growth for projects.
Bitkub Metaverse referred to as "Mars" within the XRB Galaxy universe, represents a thriving planet teeming with Rabbitian civilizations that have thrived for over 10,000 years. Boasting cutting-edge infrastructure, efficient transportation systems, and an array of amenities, "Mars" shines as the focal point of the XRB Galaxy, serving as a hub for interplanetary visitors. In this immersive environment, players assume the role of Rabbitians, enabling them to interact with friends and partake in diverse activities within this virtual world. It presents an exciting and engaging virtual world where collective enjoyment and exploration abound.
ABX Co., Ltd., in a collaborative effort, has resulted in the acquisition of land to build real estate and concessions, which will materialize as a rejuvenating accommodation facility—the hotel on Bitkub Metaverse designed exclusively for Rabbitians. This hotel will serve as a retreat for relaxation and replenishing energy.
Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. said “Bitkub Metaverse represents an important and distinctive element in the larger picture, transcending the concept of a mere virtual world. It assumes the role of a Digital Twin, forging connections and enabling businesses to orchestrate events while providing exclusive benefits to users. This immersive world will serve as a catalyst propelling the digital economy forward, ushering in a wave of fresh opportunities. Within Bitkub Metaverse, individuals are granted the freedom to engage in various activities unrestrictedly, fostering a sense of collective enjoyment akin to an ideal virtual world where everyone can revel in shared amusement.”
Mr. Chatchavan Suriyayanyong, CEO of ABX Co., Ltd. said “The emergence of AR and VR technology will present significant advantages and elevate the significance of technology within the virtual world. I am confident that these cutting-edge technologies have the potential to seamlessly integrate with Bitkub Metaverse, introducing novel experiences to a wide audience.”
