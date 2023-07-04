ABX announced partnership for the launch of Bitkub Metaverse's first virtual reality hotel

ABX Co., Ltd., in a collaborative effort, has resulted in the acquisition of land to build real estate and concessions, which will materialize as a rejuvenating accommodation facility—the hotel on Bitkub Metaverse designed exclusively for Rabbitians. This hotel will serve as a retreat for relaxation and replenishing energy.

Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. said “Bitkub Metaverse represents an important and distinctive element in the larger picture, transcending the concept of a mere virtual world. It assumes the role of a Digital Twin, forging connections and enabling businesses to orchestrate events while providing exclusive benefits to users. This immersive world will serve as a catalyst propelling the digital economy forward, ushering in a wave of fresh opportunities. Within Bitkub Metaverse, individuals are granted the freedom to engage in various activities unrestrictedly, fostering a sense of collective enjoyment akin to an ideal virtual world where everyone can revel in shared amusement.”