Siam Piwat and Pivot Digital forge a new path in digital innovation with the launch of joint venture, Xponential

Xponential is primed to propel digital innovation beyond conventional limits and enhance the ONESIAM SuperApp to better serve the rapidly evolving needs of customers, business partners, and alliances. The goal is to deliver a seamless and extraordinary digital experience.

Axel Winter, Chief Executive Officer of Pivot Digital Pte Ltd., explains that this new venture exemplifies Siam Piwat's commitment to expanding its digital capacities and adapting to an ever-evolving digital world. Xponential represents a unique fusion of Siam Piwat's luxury mall operations – world-renowned for their excellence – and the unparalleled expertise of Pivot Digital in RetailTech and FinTech.

“Our unique proposition stems from our ability to transform and elevate the digital business landscape. We are dedicated to enhancing the ONESIAM SuperApp, propelling it towards a new growth curve while leveraging Pivot Digital's deep tech expertise to create a state-of-the-art SaaS platform. We aim to offer advisory services that extend beyond Siam Piwat to the global industry. Thus, Xponential stands at the cutting edge of digital innovation in the retail sector, revolutionizing customer experience and setting new industry benchmarks,” added Mr. Winter.