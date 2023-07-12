One Bangkok revolutionises Thai real estate: Propelling 'Net Zero Building' goal at the first Schneider Electric Bangkok Innovation Summit

The panel discussion topic tackled one of the world's greatest challenges today, 'Buildings of The Future: Net-Zero Buildings'. During the discussion panel, Anthony highlighted the key features of sustainability and smart city living design of One Bangkok, 'Sustainability has been a core development principle for One Bangkok from the initial masterplan phase, through to design and construction and then into operations. At each phase, One Bangkok has demonstrated its commitment to decarbonisation and meeting our net zero carbon goals.'

Putting this principle at the forefront of every development aspect, One Bangkok is targeting to meet their decarbonisation goals by designing to LEED-ND, WELLs, TREES, WiredScore and SmartScore certifications all at the Platinum level in order to achieve an energy-efficient design; examples are the District Cooling System, Centralised Waste Water, Smart Grid, and Energy Management, in addition to our insulated facade and smart connected lighting. As part of our commitment to moving to net zero, One Bangkok aims to become Thailand's first project to achieve LEED Platinum certification for Neighborhood Development. In addition, the project achieved a technological goal by becoming Thailand's first real estate project to obtain the Platinum WiredScore certification for Best-in-class digital connectivity – the highest certification from WiredScore.