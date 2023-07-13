BAM wins International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality 2023 from ESQR
Mrs. Tongurai Limpiti, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Bundit Anantamongkol, Chief Executive Officer, of Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public Company Limited or BAM, received the International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality 2023 plaque from the European Society for Quality Research or ESQR (a Switzerland-based organization), on behalf of the company.
This distinguished award honors multinational organizations that are committed to superior development efforts and overall excellence in order to boost the organization's and society's economic prosperity. The awards ceremony took place on July 9, 2023, at the Hotel Le Plaza in Brussels, Belgium.
RELATED