background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, July 14, 2023
nationthailand
BAM wins International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality 2023 from ESQR

BAM wins International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality 2023 from ESQR

THURSDAY, July 13, 2023

Mrs. Tongurai Limpiti, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Bundit Anantamongkol, Chief Executive Officer, of Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public Company Limited or BAM, received the International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality 2023 plaque from the European Society for Quality Research or ESQR (a Switzerland-based organization), on behalf of the company.

BAM wins International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality 2023 from ESQR

This distinguished award honors multinational organizations that are committed to superior development efforts and overall excellence in order to boost the organization's and society's economic prosperity. The awards ceremony took place on July 9, 2023, at the Hotel Le Plaza in Brussels, Belgium.

BAM wins International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality 2023 from ESQR

TAGS
Bangkok Commercial Asset ManagementAwardBangkokBrusselsBelgium
RELATED
nationthailand