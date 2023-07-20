Telehouse announces deployment of AWS network infrastructure in its new Bangkok data center to boost business connectivity

Deploying AWS’s network infrastructure will support interconnect for a wide variety of AWS services in Telehouse’s data centers. Telehouse envisions developing an enhanced digital ecosystem, enabling customers to benefit from fast, seamless access to cloud and network service providers.

Officially opened in May 2023, Telehouse provides AWS with high-density colocation in its Bangkok data center that serves as key ingress/egress points for AWS customers and Partners accessing AWS services. AWS customers and Partners in Thailand are able to leverage the Telehouse Bangkok facility to easily access Thailand’s local network service providers. The new deployments support Telehouse’s vision for scalable and reliable connectivity improving the digital ecosystem of Thailand and its businesses, creating an opportunity for Thailand to become a premier interconnection hub in South-East Asia.

Telehouse is also pleased to announce that it has received committed support from some of Thailand’s leading telecommunications providers and internet exchange operators like AIS, DTAC, IGC/ALT, JasTel, National Telecom (NT), Symphony, TRUE and UIH to be part of this exciting development. The providers will deploy optical fiber services, networking equipment that supports IP interconnection, direct internet access, and international private leased circuit connectivity into Telehouse’s Bangkok facility. Deploying these services helps Telehouse create a network ecosystem in Thailand, making Telehouse more appealing to customers.