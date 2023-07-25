LALIGA unveils the SECOND CHANCE project in Nonthaburi province

July 22, 2023: LALIGA renovated and redecorated the futsal field of the Wat Pramai Yikawat School (Sansawat Wittayakhan) Koh Kret in Nonthaburi Province in collaboration with one of the most recognised street artists 'Muay' Piyasak Keawsa. With this project LALIGA gives the school and its community a new space after the flooding of the past years and supports the fundraising activities initiated by the school to renovate the canteen.

LALIGA Representative in Thailand Mr. Giorgio Pompili Rossi said: “It is an honour for LALIGA SECOND CHANCE to make its debut in Thailand. It is a project with a social purpose whereby LALIGA will not only bring Spanish football closer to Thai fans, but also leave a legacy to the community. Through its new identity, LALIGA wants to reinforce its aim to inspire the world through the values of football, and this project that will be extended to other countries in Southeast Asia is the perfect reflection".

In the centre of the field and on the side wall, the newly announced LALIGA logo and the claim The Power of Our Fútbol appear along with a colourful background and typical elements of the country such as the elephant, symbols of the area like the pagoda and the artist's signature monkey. The bright colours and creative designs make this space a new check-in point in Koh Kret that tourists can visit in addition to the pottery side, Lean Pagoda and local food specialities such as fried coconut shell shoots.

On the pitch also appears #OneHumanity, the global campaign promoted by LALIGA and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to celebrate the power of unity, solidarity, respect and inclusion in the world of sport.