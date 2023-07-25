LALIGA unveils the SECOND CHANCE project in Nonthaburi province
The project involves refurbishing the futsal field at Wat Pramai Yikawat School in Koh Kret with the new logo and supporting the fundraising activities.
July 22, 2023: LALIGA renovated and redecorated the futsal field of the Wat Pramai Yikawat School (Sansawat Wittayakhan) Koh Kret in Nonthaburi Province in collaboration with one of the most recognised street artists 'Muay' Piyasak Keawsa. With this project LALIGA gives the school and its community a new space after the flooding of the past years and supports the fundraising activities initiated by the school to renovate the canteen.
LALIGA Representative in Thailand Mr. Giorgio Pompili Rossi said: “It is an honour for LALIGA SECOND CHANCE to make its debut in Thailand. It is a project with a social purpose whereby LALIGA will not only bring Spanish football closer to Thai fans, but also leave a legacy to the community. Through its new identity, LALIGA wants to reinforce its aim to inspire the world through the values of football, and this project that will be extended to other countries in Southeast Asia is the perfect reflection".
In the centre of the field and on the side wall, the newly announced LALIGA logo and the claim The Power of Our Fútbol appear along with a colourful background and typical elements of the country such as the elephant, symbols of the area like the pagoda and the artist's signature monkey. The bright colours and creative designs make this space a new check-in point in Koh Kret that tourists can visit in addition to the pottery side, Lean Pagoda and local food specialities such as fried coconut shell shoots.
On the pitch also appears #OneHumanity, the global campaign promoted by LALIGA and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to celebrate the power of unity, solidarity, respect and inclusion in the world of sport.
Mr. Chiraprat Na Pomphet, director of Wat Pramai Yikawat School (Saensawat Wittayakarn) said, "On behalve of the school and Koh Kret district, I would like to thank you LaLiga to give the school and the community a new restored multi-funtional ground for our students and local people here to be able to utilise and be proud of. Also thank you for donating footballs and some equipment for the kids, so that they will have much more opportunity to practice and play sports"
Before the pitch was unveiled with a friendly football match, media and influencers explored the island escorted by school children, paid their respects to the Buddha statue at Wat Paramai Yikawat, walked to the pagoda and visited the market. The charity match held in the afternoon was the official kick-off of the new school space and was attended by media, teachers, students and local authority representatives. An atmosphere of joy and happiness accompanied the event and contributed to the school's fundraising campaign for the renovation of the canteen, which had been disused due to flood damage.
With the SECOND CHANCE project, not only the students and the island's community but also the whole country gets to know the new logo of the Spanish league due to start in August and available in the iOS and Android app 'LALIGA+'.
Everyone can make contributions to host the Robe Offering Ceremony for Education as follows:
Join to make merit in a savings account to call Government Savings Bank.
Account number 020420893245
Account name: Pa Pa Pa, Wat Pramai Yikawat School to build a canteen