Test your muscle age:

The way to determine your overall muscle strength is to simply take a 5-times sit-to-stand test and use the muscle age calculator, a simple tool that assesses muscle age which can indicate the strength and physical performance of the muscles in the lower limbs through this website: https://bit.ly/470Llvj.

Rebuilding Muscle and Strength

The good news is that it's never too late to regain muscle and strength. It can be achieved through a combination of strength exercises and a complete, balanced diet with sufficient protein.

In addition to strength training, these nutrients can help your muscles recover after exercise or while recovering from disuse:

Protein: As people age, the body requires more protein for muscle and overall health. According to the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, consuming 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per 1 kilogram of body weight is recommended; for example, if your body weight is 60 kilograms, your recommended amount of protein intake is 48 – 60 grams per day. Meat, fish, beans, legumes, and yoghurt are all good options.

HMB: The amino acid metabolite occurs naturally in the body and is found in small amounts in some foods, such as eggs, chicken breasts, avocados, or cooked cauliflower, and essential amino acids (EAAs) have also been found to help preserve muscle mass or strength in healthy older adults. HMB is the one and only breakthrough ingredient in complete & balanced with duo mechanism that helps strengthen muscles and hinders muscle breakdown.

Research showed that the HMB intake of 1.5 grams daily had a favourable impact on muscle protein break; while the SHIELD study by Abbott, Changi General Hospital (CGH) and SingHealth Polyclinics revealed that HMB has also proven to improve health, nutritional and functional health outcomes such as improved leg strength, improved calf circumference, and improved handgrip strength and muscle damage.

However, it’s difficult to get enough of it from diet alone as the consumption amount is equal to 50 eggs, 7 chicken breasts, 3,000 avocados, or 6,500 servings of cooked cauliflower. Hence, looking for oral nutrition supplements (ONS) with HMB can be beneficial. According to the SHIELD study, older adults who received individualized dietary counselling and consumed an oral nutrition supplement with HMB reduced malnutrition risk by almost three-fold, and improved physical function and health.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is one of the best-known nutrients for immune health and is essential for the formation of collagen, a protein that makes up the tendons that connect muscles to bones. Red and green bell peppers, orange juice, strawberries and cauliflower are excellent sources of vitamin C.

Zinc: Your body is in a constant state of immune-cell turnover. Ideally, your body would create these new, ready-to-go cells as efficiently as possible. Zinc plays an important role in this process.

Zinc is also important for the synthesis of muscle cells and supports the function of muscle tissue. Excellent sources of zinc include beef, fortified breakfast cereals and pumpkin seeds.