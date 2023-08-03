Mother’s Day the Healthy Way: The Standard, Hua Hin presents gifts for self-care and mindfulness

Tucked away in the hotel’s lush gardens for maximum seclusion and serenity, The Standard Spa offers the perfect antidote to the busy modern life. Starting from August 1, moms booking a 60-minute age-defying facial (THB 3,500) will receive a complimentary Anne Semonin gift set. For an extravagant experience on August 12, treat your mom to the Day Spa package, which includes all-day access to the pool and sauna, 60-minute side-by-side massages, and a set lunch or dinner at the sun-kissed Lido or Praça, Hua Hin's most stylish beach bar and restaurant (THB 4,900 for two or THB 2,500 for one).

On August 12, the Mother’s Day Buffet at the resort’s Italian restaurant, Lido, will be a mellow affair with live music by the Snoww Mink Trio jazz band, a Thai-international buffet at the price of THB 1,600 per person. As part of the celebration, moms who purchase the buffet package will also receive a complimentary plate of oysters, a glass of Prosecco, and all materials needed to make a personalized scented wax sachet.