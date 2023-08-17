SCB presents a “Fraud Fighter” campaign to raise public awareness and help people avoid scams

According to Royal Thai Police statistics for police report requests between 1 March 2022 – 31 May 2023, accumulated losses due to online scammers exceeded 38 billion baht, with an average loss as high as 74 million baht/day.

SCB has taken action by implementing preventive measures and guidelines against financial threats, along with strengthening system security in accordance with the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) requirements and maintains continuous communications with customers to raise awareness about financial threats and cyber threats. The significant value of losses among the public could impact their trust in future financial transactions.