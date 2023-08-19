Dog Days of Summer: Staying at The Standard, Hua Hin this August is a howl lot of fun

More pawsome deals await on August 26 when Lido Rooftop will be hosting ‘Paws & Poses’ dog and human yoga from 10.30AM to 11.30AM for THB 400 per session. Then from 11.30AM to 5.30PM, make those puppy eyes last forever with a portrait by local artists at Lido for only THB 400. The Standard, Hua Hin will donate 50% of your ticket fee to Resue P.A.W.S Thailand, a non-profit dedicated to helping and improving the lives of Thailand's stray dogs. Later that day, from 5.30PM to 6PM, Lido Rooftop will be overrun with happy tailwaggers again, this time to be pampered beyond belief as their humans learn massage techniques for dogs, free of charge.

“As a pet-loving brand we are excited to celebrate International Dog’s Day with our guests and their furry friends. We have programmed a range of special offers and activities throughout the month of August to pamper your pups and to make them feel right at home,” said Mai Timblick, Chief Creative Officer at Standard.

The popular ‘Puppy Love’ stay package is available year-round and is designed to make your furry travel buddy feel right at home with in-room amenities including a pet bed, blanket, water bowl and dog ice cream at The Juice Cafe. (Dog fee of THB 1,500 per night applies.)