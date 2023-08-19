Dog Days of Summer: Staying at The Standard, Hua Hin this August is a howl lot of fun
Hua Hin, Thailand — In celebration of International Dog Day on August 26, the famously puppy-obsessed The Standard, Hua Hin is treating dog lovers and tailwaggers to special treats ranging from free stays to ice cream feasts and dog yoga throughout the month of August.
Fur-baby parents can start by showing off their offspring on social media for a chance to win a one-night stay in a Canopy Villa for two, a 60-minute treatment at The Spa, or THB 1,000 to use at the restaurants. To be considered for the ‘Post Your Pup’ competition, snaps taken at any The Standard hotels should be tagged with #dogsofthestandard and @thestandardhuahin and make sure to make the shoot anything but standard. The winners are selected based on creativity and announced on September 4.
Guests with pups staying at the resort between 7-31 August will find themselves in a dog paradise. The Standard, Hua Hin’s very own Doggie Diner at Lido will be serving up meat treats and fishy delights that can also be ordered as part of room service, while The Juice Café will be scooping out puppy-safe ice cream in a signature flavor from 4 Paws and A Pair. Dog lovers get a limited-edition isothermal bag when purchase 8 ice cream cups to keep those treats cool. Dog-lovers can further spoil their pooches at The Shop that will be stocked with fun little gifts for the occasion.
More pawsome deals await on August 26 when Lido Rooftop will be hosting ‘Paws & Poses’ dog and human yoga from 10.30AM to 11.30AM for THB 400 per session. Then from 11.30AM to 5.30PM, make those puppy eyes last forever with a portrait by local artists at Lido for only THB 400. The Standard, Hua Hin will donate 50% of your ticket fee to Resue P.A.W.S Thailand, a non-profit dedicated to helping and improving the lives of Thailand's stray dogs. Later that day, from 5.30PM to 6PM, Lido Rooftop will be overrun with happy tailwaggers again, this time to be pampered beyond belief as their humans learn massage techniques for dogs, free of charge.
“As a pet-loving brand we are excited to celebrate International Dog’s Day with our guests and their furry friends. We have programmed a range of special offers and activities throughout the month of August to pamper your pups and to make them feel right at home,” said Mai Timblick, Chief Creative Officer at Standard.
The popular ‘Puppy Love’ stay package is available year-round and is designed to make your furry travel buddy feel right at home with in-room amenities including a pet bed, blanket, water bowl and dog ice cream at The Juice Cafe. (Dog fee of THB 1,500 per night applies.)
For more information about the Dog Days of Summer activities, visit https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/happenings/dog-day-of-summer-sthh or email [email protected].