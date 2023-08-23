C.P. Group supports nutritious meals and telecommunications at the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games 2022

Notably, representatives of Thai athletes from the national team also attended the event in announcing their readiness to join the competition. Athletes included "Aomsin" Sasipaporn Janthawhisut, an outside hitter from the Thai women's volleyball team, "Dew" Siriwat Sakha, Thailand's Sepak Takraw left-footed attacker, "Bai Toey" Sasikarn Thongchan, the latest female taekwondo world champion, along with the Thai national Paralympic swim athlete "Pin" Anchaya Ketkeaw, and Plathip Khamtha, a 15-year-old young athletics star.

Moreover, the marketing campaign “Get ready with CP Group” was launched. Traveling & cheering as much as possible throughout the competition with True5G Travel Pack and Food innovation / True Money, enjoy traveling abroad at every moment with True5G Travel Pack throughout the Asian Games, with CPF and CP ALL ready to serve nutritious and tasty meals! While TrueMoney will facilitate all payments across China at any stores that have Alipay.

Mr. Kachorn Chiaravanont, Member of the Executive Committee of Charoen Pokphand Group, stated that Charoen Pokphand Group was determined to continue its mission of providing support to Thai athletes to enable them to compete at their very best by providing food and telecommunications. For the seventh consecutive year, CPF and CP All will deliver nutritious food to Thai athletes both during their training and throughout the competition in conjunction with True Corporation’s telecommunications support for all Thai athletes, officials, and media at both tournaments. This is in line with C.P. Group’s “3-Benefit Principle”, which is driven essentially by benefiting the country and the people first.

CPF Boosts Health of Thai National Athletes on Their Path to Championship, CPF provides the Thai national athletes with ready-to-eat meals. These meals are designed to be nutritious, clean, and delicious, supporting the athletes during their training sessions. The menus offered by CPF include a variety of options, such as CP shrimp wonton with soup, CP Macaroni with Truffle Cream Sauce, Japanese Curry Rice, and CP Kurobuta pork. Additionally, the company offers a range of high-protein, low-sodium, and low-fat diet choices, including CP boiled eggs, CP soft-boiled eggs, CP steamed egg cups, low-fat CP Bologna Chili, CP Signature Sausage, and CP Delight tender chicken breast. This ensures that every bite the Thai athletes take contributes meaningfully to their achievements.

True Corporation provides an international roaming TRAVEL SIM with the strongest and fastest internet network to facilitate communication for Thai athletes, coaches, officials, and the media, allowing them to receive, call, send text messages, and use the internet continuously at full speed when using service in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China so that they can connect with their family in Thailand at all times. In addition, True Money, a comprehensive digital financial service provider, join to support and encourage athletes by giving money to TrueMoney account for athletes to spend in China at every store that has Alipay.

The 19th Asian Games will take place from September 23 to October 8, competing for 481 gold medals from 40 sports, with 940 Thai athletes participating, divided into 509 male athletes, 431 female athletes and 269 officials, 20 referees, 25 medical staff, 16 chief athletes, deputy chief athletes, and administrative staff, totaling 1,275 people. The 4th Asian Para Games will be held on October 22-28 with 616 gold medals from 22 sports. More than 4,000 athletes from all nationalities are expected to join the tournament.

Last but not least, C.P. Group would like to invite Thai citizens to send encouragement to all Thai athletes by joining in cheering and using the hashtags #FightEveryBattle #ThaiFighterWithTheBiggestHeart (#สู้สุดทุกสนาม #คนไทยหัวใจนักสู้) via all social media channels throughout the competition. We believe every competition needs “encouragement” as a driving force and we wish all Thai athletes to fight with all their hearts to achieve success for the nation and its people.