Narai Hospitality Group set to launch Three Lub d properties in Japan and Thailand
Offering a lifestyle experience with stylish designs and prime locations
As it continues expanding in Asia, Lub d has announced plans to launch new hotels in three key destinations – Osaka, Japan, Koh Tao, and Bangkok's Chinatown Samyot, Thailand.
Narai Hospitality Group, developer and operator of Lub d properties and Marasca Hotels & Resorts, is set to launch three more properties under the “Lub d” brand, which will open in 2023 and 2024. The three new properties are Lub d Osaka Honmachi, Lub d Koh Tao and Lub d Chinatown Samyot. These three new properties are primed to provide the signature Lub d hospitality experience that caters to the lifestyles of young purpose-minded travelers, offering modern designs and great value for money.
“The plans to launch the three new Lub d properties are part of Narai Hospitality Group’s strategic business expansion plan. The new properties will reinforce the strength of the group’s effort to expand its presence in Asia’s hospitality industry, building on our experience of running the hotel and service business in Thailand for over half a century,” says Nathee Nithivasin, CEO of Narai Hospitality Group.
"We currently manage five properties under the Lub d brand, situated both domestically and overseas. Three are in Thailand, one in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and another in Makati, Manila, the Philippines. Looking ahead, Lub d Osaka Honmachi is scheduled to launch in September 2023. Additionally, Lub d Koh Tao is set to open in the first quarter of the upcoming year, followed by Lub d Chinatown Samyot in the third quarter."
Lub d Osaka Honmachi, located near the Hommachi train station in Osaka, marks a major step forward for the Lub d brand as it will be the debut of Lub d in Japan, with its launch planned for September 2023. Hotel guests will be delighted by the colorful vibes of Osaka and be able to enjoy visiting popular tourist attractions with great convenience. The hotel will also provide great opportunities for travelers from all over the world to gather and meet other travelers. Lub d Osaka Honmachi is bursting with cool aesthetics and adorned with captivating artworks from local artists that invite guests to explore and enjoy!
Lub d Koh Tao, located on Tanote Bay, a world top 20 snorkeling destination, is a property ideally situated in front of a quiet beach that boasts pristine white sand and clear water. As Koh Tao has long been a popular destination for scuba divers, Lub d Koh Tao will have a diving school offering lessons just steps from your room. The Koh Tao property is perfect for those who love adventure as the thrill of scuba diving. Lub d Koh Tao will open in the first quarter of 2024.
Scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2024, Lub d Chinatown Samyot will boast a strategic location near the MRT Sam Yot , in close proximity to various temples in the area as well as Ong Ang Walking Street. The hotel will be perfect for those who enjoy the vintage atmosphere of the Chinese community that is full of charm and well-known for delicious street food. The lively vibes of Yaowarat will never fail to offer unforgettable experiences for visitors.
"As Lub d continues to grow across Asia, we transform to meet the changing needs of modern travelers, seeking accommodations that provide more than just a place to sleep," says Nithida Nithivasin, CEO of Lub d.
"Our properties provide social spaces and engaging activities that facilitate meaningful connections and experiences for young travelers. We aim to be an energizing home-base for exploring new destinations."
"By focusing on building community, Lub d delivers the ideal balance of comfort, convenience and style that modern explorers are looking for in a lifestyle accommodation brand."
The Lub d CEO elaborates that Lub d, which was established in 2008 aims to branch out and open more Lub d properties in various cities and islands across Asia in the future in a bid to cater to the demand of travelers who want convenient accommodations at an affordable price to explore the unusual & authentic.