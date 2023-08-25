Narai Hospitality Group set to launch Three Lub d properties in Japan and Thailand

Lub d Koh Tao, located on Tanote Bay, a world top 20 snorkeling destination, is a property ideally situated in front of a quiet beach that boasts pristine white sand and clear water. As Koh Tao has long been a popular destination for scuba divers, Lub d Koh Tao will have a diving school offering lessons just steps from your room. The Koh Tao property is perfect for those who love adventure as the thrill of scuba diving. Lub d Koh Tao will open in the first quarter of 2024.

Scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2024, Lub d Chinatown Samyot will boast a strategic location near the MRT Sam Yot , in close proximity to various temples in the area as well as Ong Ang Walking Street. The hotel will be perfect for those who enjoy the vintage atmosphere of the Chinese community that is full of charm and well-known for delicious street food. The lively vibes of Yaowarat will never fail to offer unforgettable experiences for visitors.

"As Lub d continues to grow across Asia, we transform to meet the changing needs of modern travelers, seeking accommodations that provide more than just a place to sleep," says Nithida Nithivasin, CEO of Lub d.

"Our properties provide social spaces and engaging activities that facilitate meaningful connections and experiences for young travelers. We aim to be an energizing home-base for exploring new destinations."

"By focusing on building community, Lub d delivers the ideal balance of comfort, convenience and style that modern explorers are looking for in a lifestyle accommodation brand."

The Lub d CEO elaborates that Lub d, which was established in 2008 aims to branch out and open more Lub d properties in various cities and islands across Asia in the future in a bid to cater to the demand of travelers who want convenient accommodations at an affordable price to explore the unusual & authentic.

