Asean – EU Higher Education Fair 2023: Discover Study Programmes and Scholarship Opportunities

Sujiro Seam, EU Ambassador to Asean, said “Higher education and students have always been an important element in our relationship with Asean. Higher education student mobility plays an essential role in the future of our two regions and strengthens people-to-people connectivity between the two regions. In line with the EU “Global Gateway” strategy supporting investments and links around the world, the EU will also facilitate the mobility of students, staff, teachers, and trainees, with support from the Erasmus+ programme. This virtual Higher Education Fair allows to spread the word on EU and Asean study opportunities to an even wider and diverse range of students and academics from across the EU and Asean.”

AEHEF 2023 exhibitors consist of 65 higher education institutions from Europe and 15 from Asean. Over 3000 participants will gain first-hand information on various academic and scholarship programme and tips for successful applications through 14 online discussions. Furthermore, the participants will be able to interact with the exhibitors through the ‘live chat’ channel of the virtual fair.

Learn more and sign up at: http://engage.eu/asean-eu-higher-education-fair-2023



